Wiggles & Giggles Sensory Shop

Princess Sensory Bin item
Princess Sensory Bin
$15

Each bin is made by me, by hand, with real kids and real families in mind. I think about how it will feel, how it will be used, and how it can support regulation and play.


Each bin includes:
🧺 a sensory bin with filler
👑 3 figurines
🧦 socks
🌀 4 sensory fidgets
🧼 hand sanitizer
🫧 bubbles
🎨 a sensory mat (the bin comes with the mat)

*Special surprise included*


Everything is boxed and ready to go.

I know firsthand how fast sensory tools add up — and how many kids miss out because of price alone. This is my way of keeping sensory play accessible, thoughtful, and dignified, without families having to choose between needs and groceries.

Supplies are limited and available while current inventory lasts.

If you’ve been looking for a sensory bin that’s affordable and made with heart — this one’s for you. 💛

Multi Light Up Sensory Bin
$18

Each bin is made by me, by hand, with real kids and real families in mind. I think about how it will feel, how it will be used, and how it can support regulation and play.

Each bin includes:
- a sensory bin with filler
- 3 figurines
- socks
- 4 sensory fidgets
- hand sanitizer
- bubbles
- a sensory mat (the bin comes with the mat)

*Special surprise included*

Everything is boxed and ready to go.

I know firsthand how fast sensory tools add up — and how many kids miss out because of price alone.

This is my way of keeping sensory play accessible, thoughtful, and dignified, without families having to choose between needs and groceries.

Supplies are limited and available while current inventory lasts.

If you’ve been looking for a sensory bin that’s affordable and made with heart — this one’s for you. 💛

3D Fidgets item
3D Fidgets
$4

These fun, tactile sensory fidgets are perfect for hands that like to wiggle, squeeze, and explore.

Each pack includes:

  • 4 sensory fidgets
  • A mix of animals and characters
  • Great for calming, focus, and play

Fidgets are chosen at random.
We’re always happy to try to accommodate requests for a specific animal or character when possible, but cannot guarantee specific selections.

Every pack is thoughtfully put together to keep sensory play affordable, fun, and accessible for families.

Perfect for:

  • Sensory bins
  • Calm-down kits
  • Rewards, gifts, or stocking stuffers
  • On-the-go sensory support

💛 Proceeds help us continue providing accessible sensory tools to our community.

Pocket, Stress Fidgets item
Pocket, Stress Fidgets
$4

Purchase NeuroSpicy Sock & Sanity Packs to support local neurodivergent families.

Your purchase helps us build Missouri's "Wiggles & Giggles Sensory Adventure Zone"—a critical resource for families seeking therapy, sensory play, and community support close to home.

Choose socks that matter. Choose support that makes a difference.

  • Socks crafted for comfort and sensory delight
  • All proceeds support neurodivergent family services
  • Each pair brings us one step closer to our $20,000 goal

Bring a smile to your feet and to a family in need. Shop now to help make this vision a reality.

Cute Feet, Good Snacks item
Cute Feet, Good Snacks
$10

NeuroSpicy Sock & Sanity Packs

Support local families with our NeuroSpicy Sock & Sanity Packs. Every pack funds critical services at the future Wiggles & Giggles Sensory Adventure Zone in Missouri.
Help us create a space where neurodivergent children and parents find comfort, care, and community.
Purchase a pack and be part of a journey towards accessible therapy and a welcoming haven for all.

Your contribution directly supports:

  • Tailored sensory playrooms
  • Essential therapies
  • A community where families feel understood

Join us in building this essential sanctuary.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!