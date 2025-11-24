Wiggles & Giggles Sensory Shop

Each bin is made by me, by hand, with real kids and real families in mind. I think about how it will feel, how it will be used, and how it can support regulation and play.





Each bin includes:

🧺 a sensory bin with filler

👑 3 figurines

🧦 socks

🌀 4 sensory fidgets

🧼 hand sanitizer

🫧 bubbles

🎨 a sensory mat (the bin comes with the mat)

*Special surprise included*





Everything is boxed and ready to go.

I know firsthand how fast sensory tools add up — and how many kids miss out because of price alone. This is my way of keeping sensory play accessible, thoughtful, and dignified, without families having to choose between needs and groceries.

Supplies are limited and available while current inventory lasts.

If you’ve been looking for a sensory bin that’s affordable and made with heart — this one’s for you. 💛