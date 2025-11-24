Wiggles & Giggles Sensory Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Each bin is made by me, by hand, with real kids and real families in mind. I think about how it will feel, how it will be used, and how it can support regulation and play.
Each bin includes:
🧺 a sensory bin with filler
👑 3 figurines
🧦 socks
🌀 4 sensory fidgets
🧼 hand sanitizer
🫧 bubbles
🎨 a sensory mat (the bin comes with the mat)
*Special surprise included*
Everything is boxed and ready to go.
I know firsthand how fast sensory tools add up — and how many kids miss out because of price alone. This is my way of keeping sensory play accessible, thoughtful, and dignified, without families having to choose between needs and groceries.
Supplies are limited and available while current inventory lasts.
If you’ve been looking for a sensory bin that’s affordable and made with heart — this one’s for you. 💛
Each bin is made by me, by hand, with real kids and real families in mind. I think about how it will feel, how it will be used, and how it can support regulation and play.
Each bin includes:
- a sensory bin with filler
- 3 figurines
- socks
- 4 sensory fidgets
- hand sanitizer
- bubbles
- a sensory mat (the bin comes with the mat)
*Special surprise included*
Everything is boxed and ready to go.
I know firsthand how fast sensory tools add up — and how many kids miss out because of price alone.
This is my way of keeping sensory play accessible, thoughtful, and dignified, without families having to choose between needs and groceries.
Supplies are limited and available while current inventory lasts.
If you’ve been looking for a sensory bin that’s affordable and made with heart — this one’s for you. 💛
Each bin is made by me, by hand, with real kids and real families in mind. I think about how it will feel, how it will be used, and how it can support regulation and play.
Each bin includes:
- a sensory bin with filler
- 3 figurines
- socks
- 4 sensory fidgets
- hand sanitizer
- bubbles
- a sensory mat (the bin comes with the mat)
*Special surprise included*
Everything is boxed and ready to go.
I know firsthand how fast sensory tools add up — and how many kids miss out because of price alone.
This is my way of keeping sensory play accessible, thoughtful, and dignified, without families having to choose between needs and groceries.
Supplies are limited and available while current inventory lasts.
If you’ve been looking for a sensory bin that’s affordable and made with heart — this one’s for you. 💛
Each bin is made by me, by hand, with real kids and real families in mind. I think about how it will feel, how it will be used, and how it can support regulation and play.
Each bin includes:
- a sensory bin with filler
- 3 figurines
- socks
- 4 sensory fidgets
- hand sanitizer
- bubbles
- a sensory mat (the bin comes with the mat)
*Special surprise included*
Everything is boxed and ready to go.
I know firsthand how fast sensory tools add up — and how many kids miss out because of price alone.
This is my way of keeping sensory play accessible, thoughtful, and dignified, without families having to choose between needs and groceries.
Supplies are limited and available while current inventory lasts.
If you’ve been looking for a sensory bin that’s affordable and made with heart — this one’s for you. 💛
These fun, tactile sensory fidgets are perfect for hands that like to wiggle, squeeze, and explore.
Each pack includes:
✨ Fidgets are chosen at random.
We’re always happy to try to accommodate requests for a specific animal or character when possible, but cannot guarantee specific selections.
Every pack is thoughtfully put together to keep sensory play affordable, fun, and accessible for families.
Perfect for:
💛 Proceeds help us continue providing accessible sensory tools to our community.
Purchase NeuroSpicy Sock & Sanity Packs to support local neurodivergent families.
Your purchase helps us build Missouri's "Wiggles & Giggles Sensory Adventure Zone"—a critical resource for families seeking therapy, sensory play, and community support close to home.
Choose socks that matter. Choose support that makes a difference.
Bring a smile to your feet and to a family in need. Shop now to help make this vision a reality.
NeuroSpicy Sock & Sanity Packs
Support local families with our NeuroSpicy Sock & Sanity Packs. Every pack funds critical services at the future Wiggles & Giggles Sensory Adventure Zone in Missouri.
Help us create a space where neurodivergent children and parents find comfort, care, and community.
Purchase a pack and be part of a journey towards accessible therapy and a welcoming haven for all.
Your contribution directly supports:
Join us in building this essential sanctuary.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!