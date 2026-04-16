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Grey Matters Journal

About this shop

NEUSCI 2026 Merch + Stoles

Graduation Stole! item
Graduation Stole!
$65
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Black Crewneck item
Black Crewneck
$46

Available in three colors and 6 sizes! Design will be in the center of the hoodie.

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Navy Crewneck item
Navy Crewneck
$46

Available in three colors and 6 sizes! Design will be in the center of the hoodie.

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Dark Heather Crewneck item
Dark Heather Crewneck
$46

Available in three colors and 6 sizes! Design will be in the center of the hoodie.

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I want Hoodies, not a Crewneck!
$5

Please let us know (on the question/order screen) if you want a mixed order (i.e., one hoodie and one crewneck), otherwise please pay for the amount of clothing items you ordered!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!