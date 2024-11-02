Neutering Makes Your Dog Less Nuts Tee-shirt

This small performance tee shirt will help wick away sweat and share the message that Neutering a dog will help make them less nuts! When you buy this tee shirt, you can support our local nonprofit and spread the word. Pick up free in the clinic, or $5 shipping.

This small performance tee shirt will help wick away sweat and share the message that Neutering a dog will help make them less nuts! When you buy this tee shirt, you can support our local nonprofit and spread the word. Pick up free in the clinic, or $5 shipping.

More details...