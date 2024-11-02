Neutering Makes Your Dog Less Nuts Tee-shirt

This small performance tee shirt will help wick away sweat and share the message that Neutering a dog will help make them less nuts! When you buy this tee shirt, you can support our local nonprofit and spread the word.
Pick up free in the clinic, or $5 shipping.
This small performance tee shirt will help wick away sweat and share the message that Neutering a dog will help make them less nuts! When you buy this tee shirt, you can support our local nonprofit and spread the word.
Pick up free in the clinic, or $5 shipping.
Medium tee shirt
$25
This medium performance tee shirt will help wick away sweat and share the message that Neutering a dog will help make them less nuts! When you buy this tee shirt, you can support our local nonprofit and spread the word.
Pick up free in the clinic, or $5 shipping.
This medium performance tee shirt will help wick away sweat and share the message that Neutering a dog will help make them less nuts! When you buy this tee shirt, you can support our local nonprofit and spread the word.
Pick up free in the clinic, or $5 shipping.
Large tee shirt
$25
This large performance tee shirt will help wick away sweat and share the message that Neutering a dog will help make them less nuts! When you buy this tee shirt, you can support our local nonprofit and spread the word.
Pick up free in clinic, or $5 shipping.
This large performance tee shirt will help wick away sweat and share the message that Neutering a dog will help make them less nuts! When you buy this tee shirt, you can support our local nonprofit and spread the word.
Pick up free in clinic, or $5 shipping.
XL tee shirt
$25
This XL performance tee shirt will help wick away sweat and share the message that Neutering a dog will help make them less nuts! When you buy this tee shirt, you can support our local nonprofit and spread the word.
Pick up free in the clinic, or $5 shipping.
This XL performance tee shirt will help wick away sweat and share the message that Neutering a dog will help make them less nuts! When you buy this tee shirt, you can support our local nonprofit and spread the word.
Pick up free in the clinic, or $5 shipping.
2 XL tee shirt
$25
This 2XL performance tee shirt will help wick away sweat and share the message that Neutering a dog will help make them less nuts! When you buy this tee shirt, you can support our local nonprofit and spread the word.
Pick up free in the clinic, or $5 shipping.
This 2XL performance tee shirt will help wick away sweat and share the message that Neutering a dog will help make them less nuts! When you buy this tee shirt, you can support our local nonprofit and spread the word.
Pick up free in the clinic, or $5 shipping.
Shipping
$5
Shipping is $5.
Pick up in the clinic is free
Shipping is $5.
Pick up in the clinic is free
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!