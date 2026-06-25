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Childrens Advocacy Alliance

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Childrens Advocacy Alliance

About this event

Nevada Children's Report Card Breakfast: A Call to Action

255 N Virginia St

Reno, NV 89501, USA

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A Seat at the Table
$100

Includes breakfast, a copy of the Nevada Children's Report Card, and full access to the morning program including our community recognition awards.

Advocate
$500

Includes four breakfast tickets and copies of the Children's Report Card, and full access to the morning program including our community recognition awards.

Champion
$1,000

Includes eight breakfast tickets and copies of the Nevada Children's Report Card, and full access to the morning program including our community recognition awards.

Changemaker
$5,000

Includes eight breakfast tickets and copies of the Nevada Children's Report Card, and full access to the morning program including our community recognition awards. Special recognition in the program.

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