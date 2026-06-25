Nevada Children's Report Card Breakfast: A Call to Action

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Includes breakfast, a copy of the Nevada Children's Report Card, and full access to the morning program including our community recognition awards.
Includes four breakfast tickets and copies of the Children's Report Card, and full access to the morning program including our community recognition awards.
Includes eight breakfast tickets and copies of the Nevada Children's Report Card, and full access to the morning program including our community recognition awards.
Includes eight breakfast tickets and copies of the Nevada Children's Report Card, and full access to the morning program including our community recognition awards. Special recognition in the program.
$
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