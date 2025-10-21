John Wick Experience The Masquerade Silent Auction

Located in the heart of Sin City and spanning more than 30,000 square feet, Escape IT is a revolutionary new take on traditional escape room experiences, offering fans two multi-room escape adventures that bring to life IT Chapter 1, the highest grossing horror film of all time, and its blockbuster sequel IT Chapter 2. This unparalleled attraction will include more than 20 interactive rooms, state-of-the-art special FX, lighting, animatronics, and live actors to create a fully immersive and terrifying experience. There’s no turning back as guests put their skills and critical thinking to the test, navigating some of the films’ most iconic locations including the infamous Neibolt House, the Losers’ Clubhouse, the Derry Canal Days Festival, and sewers below Derry, all while trying to escape the clutches of Pennywise, the Dancing Clown. Valued at $500.