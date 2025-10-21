John Wick Experience The Masquerade Silent Auction

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5375 S Procyon St Suite 108, Las Vegas, NV 89118, USA
Starting bid
Shoot the guns you fight with online, like the Glock, M4, MP5, & the AK47. Then take that knowledge online and dominate your favorite FPS games like Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, Medal of Honor and Battlefield. - Valued at $900.
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A revolutionary entertainment experience at Mandalay Bay. Enter a world where the heartbeat of one man unites all in celebration, as Bob Marley’s life and music unfolds around you in a lyrical tapestry of color and sound. Valued at $350.
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Embark on an adventure for your tastebuds. A self-guided four-stop foodie tour that takes you on a culinary adventure through one of the most vibrant spaces in Vegas. Valued at $340.
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Never-before-seen, large-scale immersive experience to a distant exoplanet, blending mixed reality, interactive storytelling, and space exploration. Valued at $300.
Starting bid
Omega Mart is an interactive art installation created by American arts company Meow Wolf and located in the AREA15 complex in Las Vegas. Those entering the installation explore a supermarket, from which they can access various other areas and uncover a narrative. Valued at $225.
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Access to Amplified: The Immersive Rock Experience and either one of our two, cinematic immersive shows - Space: A Journey To The Moon and Back or Lite-Brite: Worlds of Wonder. Valued at $160.
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Enter the fascinating world of illusions where nothing is ever quite as it seems. Valued at $176.
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An urban indoor golf experience that combines a unique mixture of golf and entertainment with a community-focused vision of making the game more inclusive and accessible.
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Step inside the living nightmares inspired by Universal’s legacy of cinematic and live entertainment horrors. In a darkened warehouse on the edge of Las Vegas, a relentless spectacle of horror is rising – Universal Horror Unleashed. Valued at $335.
Starting bid
Taking a comic swing at the 1996 cult horror film featuring Neve Campbell and Fairuza Balk, The Craft’D: An Unauthorized Musical Parody follows four teen girls who cope with the nightmares of high school life by forming a coven and rocking out to a soundtrack of 80s and 90s goth and rock hits featuring The Cure, Nine Inch Nails, Siouxsie and the Banshees and more – complete with a live band. Valued at $220.
Starting bid
50 million people of all ages, languages and cultures have experienced the unexpected with Blue Man Group. Now it’s your turn to see what all the hype is about! Valued at $150.
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The magic, wonder, and talent of Cirque du Soleil's Las Vegas shows have made them a staple of Sin City's theater community. For more than 30 years, they have redefined the art of entertainment with their unique blend of acrobatics, dance, music, and storytelling. You won't want to miss the opportunity to witness one of the most unique and unforgettable experiences in Las Vegas. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
Located in the heart of Sin City and spanning more than 30,000 square feet, Escape IT is a revolutionary new take on traditional escape room experiences, offering fans two multi-room escape adventures that bring to life IT Chapter 1, the highest grossing horror film of all time, and its blockbuster sequel IT Chapter 2. This unparalleled attraction will include more than 20 interactive rooms, state-of-the-art special FX, lighting, animatronics, and live actors to create a fully immersive and terrifying experience. There’s no turning back as guests put their skills and critical thinking to the test, navigating some of the films’ most iconic locations including the infamous Neibolt House, the Losers’ Clubhouse, the Derry Canal Days Festival, and sewers below Derry, all while trying to escape the clutches of Pennywise, the Dancing Clown. Valued at $500.
Starting bid
The Official SAW Escape is an immersive, multi-room (progressive) escape experience that brings to life twisted games inspired by the blockbuster SAW film franchise.
ESCAPE BLAIR WITCH is an immersive, multi-room escape experience that brings to life Lionsgate’s iconic blockbuster film franchise, Blair Witch. Players begin their journey at the Burkittsville Ranger’s Station, nestled in the Black Hills Forest, on a hunt for information into the disappearance of a few local college students.
Valued at $450.
Starting bid
Join us November 20-22, 2025, as Formula 1 takes over The Strip. The FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX promises to be an unforgettable experience from lights out to the very last lap. Buy your tickets now and be part of this iconic event. Valued at $3500.
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Valued at $1000.
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Valued at $500.
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Valued at $500.
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Valued at $1000.
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Valued at $600.
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Valued at $1200.
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