Never Accepting Negativity Resource Center's Shop

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DebiAnn Henderson adds a story of resilience with a bonus personal journal to the "Sorry For Your Loss" collection of Grief Counseling Resources for Children. Four Good Days is a story about a 7th-grade student who has been living with a chronic illness for several years. Despite her illness, she doesn't let it stop her from being active most of the time. In this story, the lead character, Kayla, is selected by the students at her school as the chairperson to represent their committee for a district fundraiser. The fundraiser's goal was to support those families affected or who have suffered significant loss during the pandemic, otherwise known as the COVID-19 outbreak.
We all have had someone significant in our lives pass away and not know how to handle the following emotions. Grief is how the heart responds to the painful feelings of sorrow. Imagine being six years old with so many questions about the loss of someone very important to you. When someone is such a valued member of your circle, you dare not speak your questions out loud for fear of making those around you sad.
Kissing My Dreams Designs are items created or found by the students of NAN. This group of ladies hand-make or find trendy items to sell as a part of the Business Buddies Workshop.
Kissing My Dreams Designs are items created or found by the students of NAN. This group of ladies hand-make or find trendy items to sell as a part of the Business Buddies Workshop.
Da Cool Spot sells cool things to cool people. Items are found by the students of NAN. This group of students ranges in age from 6 to 12, and they enjoy finding trendy items to sell as part of the Business Buddies Workshop.
Da Cool Spot sells cool things to cool people. Items are found by the students of NAN. This group of students ranges in age from 6 to 12, and they enjoy finding trendy items to sell as part of the Business Buddies Workshop.
Da Cool Spot sells cool things to cool people. Items are found by the students of NAN. This group of students ranges in age from 6 to 12, and they enjoy finding trendy items to sell as part of the Business Buddies Workshop.
Bella the Brave Butterfly is a touching tale that highlight's the importance of teaching children resilience and the beauty of embracing change.
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