Never Accepting Negativity Resource Center's Shop

DebiAnn Henderson adds a story of resilience with a bonus personal journal to the "Sorry For Your Loss" collection of Grief Counseling Resources for Children. Four Good Days is a story about a 7th-grade student who has been living with a chronic illness for several years. Despite her illness, she doesn't let it stop her from being active most of the time. In this story, the lead character, Kayla, is selected by the students at her school as the chairperson to represent their committee for a district fundraiser. The fundraiser's goal was to support those families affected or who have suffered significant loss during the pandemic, otherwise known as the COVID-19 outbreak.