Veterans In Pickleball

Hosted by

Veterans In Pickleball

About this event

Never Forget 9/11, Strength in Unity. Hosted by VIP at Down The Line Sports Center Annandale, VA

4311 Ravensworth Rd

Annandale, VA 22003, USA

Pickleball 2.0 Beginner (Basic Trainee)
$60

Brand new and want to see what this is like! Sign me up, cause I want to support! 😊


Discount Codes for single ticket purchases only:


​VETERAN2025

GOLDSTAR2025

FIRSTRESPONDER2025

​USSP2025

DTLMEMBER2025

Pickleball 3.0 - 3.5 (Marksman)
$60

I got the game and am ready to play competitively for a fun experience.


Discount Codes for single ticket purchases only:


​VETERAN2025

GOLDSTAR2025

FIRSTRESPONDER2025

​USSP2025

DTLMEMBER2025

Pickleball 3.5 - 3.9 (Sharpshooter)
$60

Why are we even talking? Let's go! 💪🏼


Discount Codes for single ticket purchases only:


​VETERAN2025

GOLDSTAR2025

FIRSTRESPONDER2025

​USSP2025

DTLMEMBER2025

Senior Open (50 yrs and up)
$60

Like fine wine, you wish you were me! 😆


Discount Codes for single ticket purchases only:


​VETERAN2025

GOLDSTAR2025

FIRSTRESPONDER2025

​USSP2025

DTLMEMBER2025

Add a donation for Veterans In Pickleball

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