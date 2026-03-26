1-DAY EVENT BOAT RESERVATION TEMPLATE: [YEAR]: HYSA #: [DATE] Reserve Your Boat

About this event
The El Toro class racing dinghy is an eight-foot pram with one sail, intended mostly for kids, but also raced by adults all over the world. Each September the famous "Bullship" El Toro Regatta is held at the Kaneohe Yacht Club. Junior and Senior divisions race, so learn to sail this boat because you don't want to miss the FUN!!
You will select your SAIL size below at no additional cost. Select wisely, limited inventory may not allow for swapping out on race day and please choose only ONE SIZE.
SAIL OPTIONS:
El Toro SMALL, Training Sail
Size: ~ 45 square feet
Shape: Same basic triangular cut but smaller, reducing sail area and power.
Use: Intended for youth sailors, beginners, or lighter sailors.
Performance: Makes the boat more stable and manageable in higher winds or for new sailors learning the basics.
El Toro FULL, Racing Sail
Size: ~ 62 square feet
Shape: A full triangular “Bermuda” style sail with more area, designed to power the boat efficiently.
Use: Primarily for racing and for experienced sailors who can handle more sail power.
Performance: Gives the boat good speed and responsiveness, but requires stronger boat-handling skills.
The O'Pen Skiff is a plastic, modern, single-handed boat that is designed with fun in mind. It's 100% open, self-bailing, rapid and responsive, with an up-to-date versatile rig, the O'Pen Skiff offers kids a machine that delivers maximum fun while helping them learn the skills and reflexes to enjoy racing on current, high-performance equipment.
You will select your SAIL size below at no additional cost. Select wisely, limited inventory may not allow for swapping out on race day and please choose only ONE SIZE.
SAIL OPTIONS:
O’pen Skiff 3.5 Sail
Size: ~3.5 m² (≈ 37.7 ft² ≈ 5,420 in²)
Material: Dacron (durable training cloth)
Use: Entry-level / training sail, designed for kids learning to sail (typically ages 7–10).
Performance: Smaller and more forgiving, easier to control in stronger winds.
O’pen Skiff 4.5 Sail
Size: ~4.5 m² (≈ 48.4 ft² ≈ 6,960 in²)
Material: Mylar (stiffer, more performance-oriented)
Use: Standard racing sail for youth sailors (often 10–15 years old, depending on size/skill).
Performance: More responsive, holds its shape better, and used in most official O’pen Skiff regattas.
The ILCA (Laser) is the world's most popular adult and youth racing class. Originally known as the Laser, the ILCA dinghy is a single-handed racing dinghy. Besides sailing in the Wahine Series at PHYC each year, and for fun at RBM, the Hawaii Laser Association (HLA) competes throughout the year, so there are lots of opportunities.
You will select your SAIL size below at no additional cost. Select wisely, limited inventory may not allow for swapping out on race day and please choose only ONE SIZE.
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