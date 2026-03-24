New Background Check

Each adult who will be regularly on-site with the co-op, including the primary parent or guardian as well as any spouse, grandparent, or caregiver, must complete a background check prior to family registration.



This fee is non-refundable, including in cases where the results of the background check prevent a family from being invited to register.



After purchase, a secure link to complete your background check through Checkr will be sent via email. As this is a manual process, please allow up to two business days to receive your link.



