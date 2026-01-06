Light Horse Track Club

Offered by

Light Horse Track Club

About this shop

New Balance Racing Shoes

Men's SC Elite v4 (old model) item
Men's SC Elite v4 (old model)
$40

Mens - NB's supershoe for half and full marathons


May be a different colorway

Women's SC Elite V4 (old model) item
Women's SC Elite V4 (old model)
$40

Womens - NB's super shoe for the half and full marathon


May be a different colorway

Men's Pacer v2 (in stock) item
Men's Pacer v2 (in stock)
$80

Mens - NB's supershoe for the 5k and 10k


These shoes are in stock and you'll get them quicker


May be a different colorway

Women's Pacer v2 (in stock) item
Women's Pacer v2 (in stock)
$80

Women's - NB's supershoe for the 5k and 10k


These shoes are in stock and you'll get them quicker


May be a different colorway

Women's Rebel v4 (old model) item
Women's Rebel v4 (old model)
$40

Womens - NB's lightweight trainer good for workouts

Men's SC Elite v5 (new model) item
Men's SC Elite v5 (new model)
$80

Men's - get the latest version of the SC Elite (for the half or full marathon)


May be a different colorway

Women's SC Elite v5 (new model) item
Women's SC Elite v5 (new model)
$80

Women's - get the latest version of the SC Elite (for the half or full marathon)


May be a different colorway

Men's - SC Pacer v2 item
Men's - SC Pacer v2
$80

Mens - NB's supershoe for the 5k and 10k


May be a different colorway

Women's - SC Pacer v2 item
Women's - SC Pacer v2
$80

Womens - NB's supershoe for the 5k and 10k


May be a different colorway

Mens - SC Trainer v3 item
Mens - SC Trainer v3
$70

Mens - Built on the same last as the SC Elite - a great shoe for long runs and workouts


May be a different colorway

Womens - SC Trainer v3 item
Womens - SC Trainer v3
$70

Womens - Built on the same last as the SC Elite - a great shoe for long runs and workouts


May be a different colorway

LDX v3 Spike - Parker Valby item
LDX v3 Spike - Parker Valby
$80

Mens & Womens - NB's premier long distance carbon plated spike for the 5k and 10k


Note, this does come in mens and womens sizing. It seems like this is the only colorway at the moment

MDX v3 Spike item
MDX v3 Spike
$80

Mens & Womens - NB's premier carbon plated mid-d spike for the 800 through 3k (and maybe 5k)


May be a different colorway

SC XCX Spike - Cross Country item
SC XCX Spike - Cross Country
$80

NB's premire carbon plated cross country spike


May be a different colorway

Add a donation for Light Horse Track Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!