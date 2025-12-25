New Birth Class of 1977 Shop

Custom Navy and Cream NEW BIRTH Jacket with Hood, Light Blue Stitched Lettering and Quilted Lining





Our custom jacket is made of 100% polyester, which is soft, lightweight and comfortable to wear, especially suited for wearing in the autumn or early winter (HOMECOMING) season. The design of stand-up collar, rib-off cuff and back hoodie bring you warmth and style. Also there is one internal pocket and two external pockets.





Sizes for you to choose: Men(S~5XL), Women (S~2XL)