New Board ADMIN TRAINING

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About this event
Admit ONE adult. Mid Florida Pop Warner Admin Training is a required session for Association Board members focused on leadership, compliance, financial accountability, and operational procedures. This training ensures board members understand league standards, state requirements, and best practices to successfully manage and support their youth football and cheer programs.
NO REFUNDS available.
$
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