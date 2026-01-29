New Buffalo Service League presents "Home, I'm Darling"

Hosted by
About this event
Thank you to our event Sponsor: DG Law - Gladish Law Group
Ticket Includes: Assigned seat, gourmet appetizers & desserts, beer, wine, seltzer drinks and non-alcoholic beverages for 1.5 hours prior to the 2PM performance and during intermission.
(Zeffy % fee not required, select "other" and "0" to skip)
1 Ticket with gourmet appetizers & desserts, PLUS Priority entry, premium cocktails, VIP seating, and logo on Playbill Insert
(Zeffy % fee not required, select "other" and "0" to skip)
1 Ticket with gourmet appetizers & desserts, Priority entry, premium cocktails, VIP seating, PLUS half page ad on Playbill Insert and Sponsor Boards
(Zeffy % fee not required, select "other" and "0" to skip)
2 Tickets with gourmet appetizers & desserts, Priority entry, Premium cocktails, VIP seating, PLUS full-page ad on Playbill Insert and Sponsor Boards, AND Your logo on ALL marketing print materials and advertisements. (before Print deadline of 4/1)
(Zeffy % fee not required, select "other" and "0" to skip)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!