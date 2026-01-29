New Buffalo Service League

Hosted by

New Buffalo Service League

About this event

New Buffalo Service League presents "Home, I'm Darling"

600 W Glenlord Rd

St Joseph, MI 49085, USA

Assigned Seat
$75

Thank you to our event Sponsor: DG Law - Gladish Law Group

Ticket Includes: Assigned seat, gourmet appetizers & desserts, beer, wine, seltzer drinks and non-alcoholic beverages for 1.5 hours prior to the 2PM performance and during intermission.


(Zeffy % fee not required, select "other" and "0" to skip)


Silver Sponsor
$150

1 Ticket with gourmet appetizers & desserts, PLUS Priority entry, premium cocktails, VIP seating, and logo on Playbill Insert


(Zeffy % fee not required, select "other" and "0" to skip)

Gold Sponsor
$300

1 Ticket with gourmet appetizers & desserts, Priority entry, premium cocktails, VIP seating, PLUS half page ad on Playbill Insert and Sponsor Boards


(Zeffy % fee not required, select "other" and "0" to skip)

Platinum Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Tickets with gourmet appetizers & desserts, Priority entry, Premium cocktails, VIP seating, PLUS full-page ad on Playbill Insert and Sponsor Boards, AND Your logo on ALL marketing print materials and advertisements. (before Print deadline of 4/1)


(Zeffy % fee not required, select "other" and "0" to skip)

Add a donation for New Buffalo Service League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!