West Point Parents Club of Long Island - NYC

Hosted by

West Point Parents Club of Long Island - NYC

About this event

Class of 2030: NEW CADET Welcome Dinner

La Famiglia Restaurant 641 Old Country Rd

Plainview, NY 11803, USA

Member - Parents/Guests
$65

Member parents and family members enjoy reduced rates at all WPPCLINYC events. (Family membership will be validated prior to the event)


Membership can be attained at the following link:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/west-point-parents-club-of-long-island-nycs-memberships



Member Cadet
Free

All Cadets of member parents are invited to attend all WPPCLINYC events free of charge! (Family membership will be validated prior to the event)

Non-Member Parents/Guests
$80

Become a member to receive the reduced rate for this event and enjoy all the benefits of membership!


Membership can be attained at the following link:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/west-point-parents-club-of-long-island-nycs-memberships


Non-Member Cadet
$65

Become a member to receive the reduced rate for this event and enjoy all the benefits of membership!

Add a donation for West Point Parents Club of Long Island - NYC

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