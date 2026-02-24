Class of 2030: NEW CADET Welcome Dinner

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About this event
Plainview, NY 11803, USA
Member parents and family members enjoy reduced rates at all WPPCLINYC events. (Family membership will be validated prior to the event)
Membership can be attained at the following link:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/west-point-parents-club-of-long-island-nycs-memberships
All Cadets of member parents are invited to attend all WPPCLINYC events free of charge! (Family membership will be validated prior to the event)
Become a member to receive the reduced rate for this event and enjoy all the benefits of membership!
Membership can be attained at the following link:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/west-point-parents-club-of-long-island-nycs-memberships
Become a member to receive the reduced rate for this event and enjoy all the benefits of membership!
$
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