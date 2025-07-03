New Castle Community Day 2025

108 Allen Pl

Chappaqua, NY 10514, USA

Gold Sponsor
$3,000

Includes:
-Two vendor spaces with priority placement -Logo on event map
-Social Media recognition
-Banner at main stage (if provided)
-Logo on promotional media

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Includes:
-Two vendor spaces
-Logo on event map
-Social Media recognition
-Logo on promotional media

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Includes:
-One vendor space
-Logo on event map
-Social Media recognition -Name on promotional media

EXHIBITOR: Community Organization/Non Profit Participant
$175

We welcome community organizations and non-profit organizations to participate as an exhibitor. We encourage organizations to plan an activity and/or giveaway for visitors.

Includes:
-One 10’x10’ space (dimensions are approximate, max two)
-Electricity (subject to availability) for $25

Electricity
$25

Electricity is subject to availability. The Rotary Club of Chappaqua reserves the right to prioritize use of electricity for rides and/or other organizer use for the day. (If selected and we are unable to provide electricity, this fee will be refunded.)

A-Frame Advertising (2 sides)
$300

Advertise on our “A-Frame” signs which will be placed in prominent locations during Community Day.

A-Frame Advertising (1 side)
$150

Advertise on our “A-Frame” signs which will be placed in prominent locations during Community Day.

Add a donation for Rotary Club of Chappaqua

$

