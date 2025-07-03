New Castle Community Day 2025

Chappaqua, NY 10514, USA
Includes:
-Two vendor spaces with priority placement -Logo on event map
-Social Media recognition
-Banner at main stage (if provided)
-Logo on promotional media
Includes:
-Two vendor spaces
-Logo on event map
-Social Media recognition
-Logo on promotional media
Includes:
-One vendor space
-Logo on event map
-Social Media recognition -Name on promotional media
We welcome community organizations and non-profit organizations to participate as an exhibitor. We encourage organizations to plan an activity and/or giveaway for visitors.
Includes:
-One 10’x10’ space (dimensions are approximate, max two)
-Electricity (subject to availability) for $25
Electricity is subject to availability. The Rotary Club of Chappaqua reserves the right to prioritize use of electricity for rides and/or other organizer use for the day. (If selected and we are unable to provide electricity, this fee will be refunded.)
Advertise on our “A-Frame” signs which will be placed in prominent locations during Community Day.
