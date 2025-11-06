Sales closed

New Creation Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

14841 S Black Bob Rd, Olathe, KS 66062, USA

Nick Bolton Autographed Jersey item
Nick Bolton Autographed Jersey
$75

Starting bid

Authentic Chiefs jersey signed by Nick Bolton.

Rotisserie Oven item
Rotisserie Oven
$8

Starting bid

  • Rotating spit rod: Holds and turns the food for consistent cooking.
  • Digital timer and control panel: Allows you to set cooking times and modes (e.g., “Roast,” “Heat,” “Sear”).
  • Drip tray: Catches fat and juices for cleaner cooking.
  • Glass front door: Lets you watch your food as it cooks.
  • Compact design: Fits easily on kitchen counters.
Beelicious 32-QT 19-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo item
Beelicious 32-QT 19-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo
$10

Starting bid

  • A multifunction countertop oven: it can air-fry, bake, broil, toast, rotisserie, dehydrate, etc.
  • Capacity: around 32 quarts, fits a 13" pizza, a 10-lb turkey or a 6-lb chicken for the rotisserie mode.
  • Power: ~1800 W, comes with accessories (rotisserie spit, tray, etc).
Nespresso single-serve coffee & espresso machine item
Nespresso single-serve coffee & espresso machine
$7

Starting bid

  • It uses Nespresso’s Vertuo system of capsules to brew both coffee and espresso at the touch of a button.
  • This line is compatible with the Vertuo capsule system and has models made by Nespresso
  • It’s intended for countertop use and one-cup servings.
Smart Hair Dryer item
Smart Hair Dryer
$10

Starting bid

A high-end hair dryer aimed at more premium performance (infrared heat, intelligent heat control, ionic technology, magnetic attachments) rather than a basic budget blower.

iRobot Vacuum Cleaner item
iRobot Vacuum Cleaner
$10

Starting bid

  • It’s designed to automatically vacuum floors (hard floors & carpets).
  • It navigates around furniture, obstacles and returns to a dock/charger.
Fender Blues Deluxe Harmonica item
Fender Blues Deluxe Harmonica
$10

Starting bid

  • Chromed metal cover plates for comfort and durability.
  • Moisture-resistant ABS (or PVC/ABS) plastic comb (the “body” portion you blow through) for tuning stability and maintenance ease.
  • Brass reeds with replaceable reed plates.
  • A vented hard plastic case to allow drying and transport.
KC Chiefs Towel item
KC Chiefs Towel
$10

Starting bid

Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds item
Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$20

Starting bid

  • Smart Ambient Mode: Lets in surrounding sound so you can stay aware of your environment.
  • Hands-Free Calls: Built-in microphones for clear calling.
  • Up to 32 Hours of Total Playback: 8 hours in the buds + 24 hours from the charging case.
  • Water & Sweat Resistant (IP54): Great for workouts or outdoor use.
Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones item
Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$25

Starting bid

    • JBL Pure Bass Sound: Delivers deep, punchy bass like JBL’s professional audio systems.
    • Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming: Connects easily to phones, tablets, and laptops.
    • 40 Hours of Battery Life: Plus a quick-charge feature — 5 minutes of charging = 2 hours of playtime.
    • Multi-Point Connection: Lets you switch seamlessly between two devices (e.g., phone ↔ laptop).
    • Lightweight & Foldable: Compact design for travel or everyday use.
    • Voice Assistant Compatible: Works with Siri and Google Assistant.
Travis Kelce Figurine item
Travis Kelce Figurine
$15

Starting bid

Patrick Mahomes Figurine item
Patrick Mahomes Figurine
$15

Starting bid

John Mayberry item
John Mayberry
$10

Starting bid

An autographed package from the legendary baseball great John Mayberry. Jersey, baseball, and card all with his signature.

Original Ricky Henderson Baseball Card item
Original Ricky Henderson Baseball Card
$5

Starting bid

