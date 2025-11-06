New Creation Inc's Silent Auction

14841 S Black Bob Rd, Olathe, KS 66062, USA
Starting bid
Authentic Chiefs jersey signed by Nick Bolton.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
A high-end hair dryer aimed at more premium performance (infrared heat, intelligent heat control, ionic technology, magnetic attachments) rather than a basic budget blower.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
An autographed package from the legendary baseball great John Mayberry. Jersey, baseball, and card all with his signature.
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!