New Energy Colorado: Summer Celebration Silent Auction

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Upgrade your kitchen with cool stuff. Magnetic cooking utensils, Don't Cry drying pad, scrubbie sponge, decorated wood spatulas, compostable straws, bottle washer, matching towel and washcloth.
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Make your or your best friends laundry a little brighter! Get this cute laundry carrier with cleaning products, microfiber rag, folding laundry baskets, Seventh Heaven laundry sheets, wool dryer balls with a decorative washboard!
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Cozy up with loved ones at your next fireside event. The Fireside basket includes a fuzzy blanket throw, fire starter sticks, mugs, a huge bag of the best hot cocoa powder ever, and marshmallow sticks.
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Only the best in camping supplies! Fancy smokeless Solo wood stove with a stainless pot and two cups packed inside, a two person hammock, and a Swell insulated water bottle.
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Picnic for four with picnic table cloth, Swell insulated water bottle, enamelware plates and cups for four and accessories in sweet suitcase style basket.
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Auto emergency in your future? Keep these tools in your trunk and be ready just in case! Auto accessories everyone needs too! Comes with a cute blue ceramic Ford pickup just for fun.
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Take this out to your next campfire to get started in style! Packed in a rustic bear decor pot, you get a bundle of fire starter sticks, some paper twists and a USB rechargeable fire starter.
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Gourmet set of induction ready cookware.
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Two nights stay in vacation home.
Location near Vail on Highway 24 towards Leadville.
Dates exclude holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year, MLK day, Presidents’ Day and Spring Break). Summer dates are ideal for availability.
3 bedrooms, one bathroom great for a family.
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Several of our members keep in shape at the Golden PT and Pilates studio. This gift card includes and introduction to Pilates. The intro includes 3 private sessions and three class sessions. Good for you!
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Purchased in the Virgin Islands just for this auction. So lovely, a hand crafted silver bracelet.
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Genie Bidet is known for its quality and non electric bidet toilet seats. This elongated model has simple controls and a quick attach/detach feature. If your hose sits at room temperature and you have no power plug near the toilet, this is a great energy saving solution.
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Time to take a trek and have a mini celebration with a loved one. This picnic backpack has everything you need for the adventure. And it's packed so prettily sure to fall back in love over.
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Take a break in a special place and bring along this wine lovers backpack. Everything you need to enjoy an al fresco wine tasting with your favorite cheese and french bread. Love the wine you're with!
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Sling bag, hands-free crossbody water bottle carrier, handmade with waterproof bonded nylon for easy cleaning; zippered front pocket for phone and/or wallet, strap with removable shoulder pad; quality hardware, brown (water bottle not included)
Great hiking companion. Do it in style!
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Sling bag, hands-free crossbody water bottle carrier, handmade with waterproof bonded nylon for easy cleaning; zippered front pocket for phone and/or wallet, strap with removable shoulder pad; quality hardware, brown (water bottle not included)
Great hiking companion. Do it in style!
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Organic pattern in reds, brown, and gray outlined in white yarn embroidery with fringe. Shawl is 59%/41% Acrylic and Cotton and measures 27 x 74" excluding the fringe.
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Lovely cashmere and cotton 30/70% in blues and yellow and gray. Van Gogh inspired swirling pattern. Measures 28.5 x 73 excluding fringe.
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Also purchased for our silent auction! Sweet and light as a feather necklace.
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An indigenous embroidery from Costa Rica will beautify your latest fashion. This expressive item is a valuable piece.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!