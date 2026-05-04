Hosted by

New Energy Colorado

About this event

New Energy Colorado: Summer Celebration Silent Auction

Pick-up location

15250 W Evans Ave, Lakewood, CO 80228, USA

Gift basket 1-Kitchen item
Gift basket 1-Kitchen item
Gift basket 1-Kitchen item
Gift basket 1-Kitchen
$50

Starting bid

Upgrade your kitchen with cool stuff. Magnetic cooking utensils, Don't Cry drying pad, scrubbie sponge, decorated wood spatulas, compostable straws, bottle washer, matching towel and washcloth.


Gift Basket 2 Laundry item
Gift Basket 2 Laundry item
Gift Basket 2 Laundry item
Gift Basket 2 Laundry
$50

Starting bid

Make your or your best friends laundry a little brighter! Get this cute laundry carrier with cleaning products, microfiber rag, folding laundry baskets, Seventh Heaven laundry sheets, wool dryer balls with a decorative washboard!


Gift Basket 3 Fireside item
Gift Basket 3 Fireside item
Gift Basket 3 Fireside
$50

Starting bid

Cozy up with loved ones at your next fireside event. The Fireside basket includes a fuzzy blanket throw, fire starter sticks, mugs, a huge bag of the best hot cocoa powder ever, and marshmallow sticks.


Gift basket 4 Camping item
Gift basket 4 Camping item
Gift basket 4 Camping item
Gift basket 4 Camping
$50

Starting bid

Only the best in camping supplies! Fancy smokeless Solo wood stove with a stainless pot and two cups packed inside, a two person hammock, and a Swell insulated water bottle.

Gift Basket 5 Old fashioned Picnic Basket item
Gift Basket 5 Old fashioned Picnic Basket
$50

Starting bid

Picnic for four with picnic table cloth, Swell insulated water bottle, enamelware plates and cups for four and accessories in sweet suitcase style basket.

Gift Basket 6 Auto item
Gift Basket 6 Auto item
Gift Basket 6 Auto
$30

Starting bid

Auto emergency in your future? Keep these tools in your trunk and be ready just in case! Auto accessories everyone needs too! Comes with a cute blue ceramic Ford pickup just for fun.

Gift Basket 7 Campfire item
Gift Basket 7 Campfire
$30

Starting bid

Take this out to your next campfire to get started in style! Packed in a rustic bear decor pot, you get a bundle of fire starter sticks, some paper twists and a USB rechargeable fire starter. 

Big Ticket Item 1 Caraway Cook Set item
Big Ticket Item 1 Caraway Cook Set item
Big Ticket Item 1 Caraway Cook Set item
Big Ticket Item 1 Caraway Cook Set
$300

Starting bid

Gourmet set of induction ready cookware.

  • 12-PIECE COMPLETE COOKWARE SET: Includes a 10.5" frying pan, 3 qt. saucepan with lid, 4.5 qt. sauté pan with lid, 6.5 qt. Dutch oven with lid, 4 magnetic pan racks, and a canvas lid holder for organized kitchen storage. 
  • NATURALLY NON-STICK: The kitchen cookware is designed with a slick ceramic surface that smoothly releases food with minimal oil, making both cooking and cleanup quick and effortless. Spend less time scrubbing and more time enjoying your meals. 
  • STOVETOP & OVEN SAFE: Built for versatility, this non-toxic cookware set is compatible with induction, gas, and electric ranges and is oven safe up to 550ºF, making it easy to move from stovetop sautéing to oven baking with reliable performance.


Big Ticket item 2 Vacation Rental item
Big Ticket item 2 Vacation Rental item
Big Ticket item 2 Vacation Rental item
Big Ticket item 2 Vacation Rental item
Big Ticket item 2 Vacation Rental item
Big Ticket item 2 Vacation Rental item
Big Ticket item 2 Vacation Rental
$300

Starting bid

Two nights stay in vacation home.

Location near Vail on Highway 24 towards Leadville.

Dates exclude holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year, MLK day, Presidents’ Day and Spring Break).  Summer dates are ideal for availability.

3 bedrooms, one bathroom great for a family.

Big Ticket Item 3 Intro to Pilates Package item
Big Ticket Item 3 Intro to Pilates Package item
Big Ticket Item 3 Intro to Pilates Package item
Big Ticket Item 3 Intro to Pilates Package
$300

Starting bid

Several of our members keep in shape at the Golden PT and Pilates studio. This gift card includes and introduction to Pilates. The intro includes 3 private sessions and three class sessions. Good for you!

Big Ticket Item 4 Silver bracelet item
Big Ticket Item 4 Silver bracelet
$130

Starting bid

Purchased in the Virgin Islands just for this auction. So lovely, a hand crafted silver bracelet.

Big Ticket item 5 Genie Bidet Elongated toilet seat item
Big Ticket item 5 Genie Bidet Elongated toilet seat item
Big Ticket item 5 Genie Bidet Elongated toilet seat
$100

Starting bid

Genie Bidet is known for its quality and non electric bidet toilet seats. This elongated model has simple controls and a quick attach/detach feature. If your hose sits at room temperature and you have no power plug near the toilet, this is a great energy saving solution.

Pack 1 Picnic Pack item
Pack 1 Picnic Pack item
Pack 1 Picnic Pack item
Pack 1 Picnic Pack
$50

Starting bid

Time to take a trek and have a mini celebration with a loved one. This picnic backpack has everything you need for the adventure. And it's packed so prettily sure to fall back in love over.

Pack 2 Wine Love item
Pack 2 Wine Love item
Pack 2 Wine Love
$50

Starting bid

Take a break in a special place and bring along this wine lovers backpack. Everything you need to enjoy an al fresco wine tasting with your favorite cheese and french bread. Love the wine you're with!


Pack 3 H2O 2GO Bottle Carrier item
Pack 3 H2O 2GO Bottle Carrier item
Pack 3 H2O 2GO Bottle Carrier
$30

Starting bid

Sling bag, hands-free crossbody water bottle carrier, handmade with waterproof bonded nylon for easy cleaning; zippered front pocket for phone and/or wallet, strap with removable shoulder pad; quality hardware, brown (water bottle not included)

Great hiking companion. Do it in style!

Pack 4 H2O 2GO Bottle Carrier item
Pack 4 H2O 2GO Bottle Carrier item
Pack 4 H2O 2GO Bottle Carrier
$30

Starting bid

Sling bag, hands-free crossbody water bottle carrier, handmade with waterproof bonded nylon for easy cleaning; zippered front pocket for phone and/or wallet, strap with removable shoulder pad; quality hardware, brown (water bottle not included)

Great hiking companion. Do it in style!

Shawl 1 Maroon paisley with white yarn embroidery item
Shawl 1 Maroon paisley with white yarn embroidery
$30

Starting bid

Organic pattern in reds, brown, and gray outlined in white yarn embroidery with fringe. Shawl is 59%/41% Acrylic and Cotton and measures 27 x 74" excluding the fringe.

Shawl 2 Van Gogh item
Shawl 2 Van Gogh
$30

Starting bid

Lovely cashmere and cotton 30/70% in blues and yellow and gray. Van Gogh inspired swirling pattern. Measures 28.5 x 73 excluding fringe.

Small but cool 1 Feather Necklace item
Small but cool 1 Feather Necklace
$30

Starting bid

Also purchased for our silent auction! Sweet and light as a feather necklace.

Small but cool 2 Honduran Purse item
Small but cool 2 Honduran Purse
$30

Starting bid

An indigenous embroidery from Costa Rica will beautify your latest fashion. This expressive item is a valuable piece.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!