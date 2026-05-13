New England Meow Outfit

Offered by

New England Meow Outfit

About the memberships

New England Meow Outfit's Memberships

Regular Member (individual)
$35

Renews yearly on: December 31

Regular Member (Household 2 of more)
$50

Renews yearly on: December 31

Associate Member
$25

Renews yearly on: December 31

Associate Member (Household)
$38

Renews yearly on: December 31

Donation to Club
Pay what you can

No expiration

Thank you for the additional amount. If it s for a very specific purpose please email [email protected] with detail

zeffy checkout CAUTION
Free

No expiration

Zeffy creates an optional donation line item at checkout to support its operations and keep services free to the non profit.

You have the option to  change that amount, including to $0.00.
Should you wish to donate, typical credit card fees range from 1.5% to 3% - certainly not the larger suggestion by Zeffy.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!