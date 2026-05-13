New England Meow Outfit's Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 31
Renews yearly on: December 31
Renews yearly on: December 31
Renews yearly on: December 31
No expiration
Thank you for the additional amount. If it s for a very specific purpose please email [email protected] with detail
No expiration
Zeffy creates an optional donation line item at checkout to support its operations and keep services free to the non profit.
You have the option to change that amount, including to $0.00.
Should you wish to donate, typical credit card fees range from 1.5% to 3% - certainly not the larger suggestion by Zeffy.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!