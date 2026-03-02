NE Rebellion: Lucky Rebel St. Patrick's Day Fundraiser

Lucky Rebel St. Patrick's Day Fundraiser 🍀





We’re giving away up to a “brick” of scratch tickets this March!





On March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day), we will draw two entries.

Each winning entry will receive up to 50 $10 scratch tickets

# of tickets is determined by # of entries. 200+ entries, two prizes of 50 scratch tickets will be awarded. If less than 200 entries, two prizes totaling half the number of entries will be awarded.





Each winner could win thousands depending on what their scratch tickets reveal!





Thank you for supporting the New England Rebellion. Every contribution helps cover field rentals, referees, uniforms, and player dues. 🍀