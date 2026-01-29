New England Regional Black Nurses Association

Hosted by

New England Regional Black Nurses Association

About this event

New England Regional Black Nurses Association 49th Annual Spring Conference

1125 Boston-Providence Turnpike

Norwood, MA 02062, USA

General Admission- NERBNA and BNA Members - Advance
$135

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Continental Breakfast, Lunch and Snacks included.
Advance tickets are only available until 4/21/26. 

General Admission-Non-Members – RN, LPN - Advance
$165

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Continental Breakfast, Lunch and Snacks included.
Advance tickets are only available until 4/21/26. 

General Admission- Retired Nurses Advance
$110

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Continental Breakfast, Lunch and Snacks included.
Advance tickets are only available until 4/21/26. 

General Admission-Unlicensed Nursing Students Advance
$105

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Continental Breakfast, Lunch and Snacks included.
Advance tickets are only available until 4/21/26. 

Onsite General Admission- NERBNA Member
$195

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Continental Breakfast, Lunch and Snacks included.

Ticket available 4/22/26-4/24/26.

Onsite General Admission- Non-Members RN, LPN
$200

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Continental Breakfast, Lunch and Snacks included. Ticket available 4/22/26-4/24/26.

Onsite General Admission- Retired Nurses
$125

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Continental Breakfast, Lunch and Snacks included. Ticket available 4/22/26-4/24/26.

Onsite General Admission- Unlicensed Nursing Students
$110

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Continental Breakfast, Lunch and Snacks included. Ticket available 4/22/26-4/24/26.

GOLD Sponsorship Level
$6,000

· 1 full exhibitor table (6 feet with 2 chairs)

· Continental Breakfast, Lunch and Snack Breaks for 2 people

· Name and Logo prominently displayed on the Run and Repeat Backdrop

· Advertisement on all NERBNA Conference materials and on website (if commitment is received by March 6)

· Access to Day Conference

· Name listed on Day Program

· Recognition throughout the day during the Conference at designated times

· Opportunity to bring personal organization greetings at conference.

SILVER Sponsorship Level
$3,000

· 1 full exhibitor table (6 feet with 2 chairs)

· Continental Breakfast, Lunch and Snack Breaks for 2 people

· Name and Logo displayed on the Run and Repeat Backdrop

· Advertisement on all NERBNA Conference materials and on website (if commitment is received by March 6)

· Access to Day Conference

· Name listed on Day Program

· Recognition throughout the day during the Conference at designated times

BRONZE Sponsorship Level
$1,500

· 1/2 exhibitor table (3 feet with 1 chair)

· Continental Breakfast, Lunch and Snack Breaks for 1 person

· Access to Day Conference

· Name listed on Day Program

· Recognition throughout the day during the Conference at designated time

EXHIBITOR
$660

Full Table (2 chair). Includes continental breakfast, breaks, buffet lunch, CEUs (if applicable), and a listing in the conference program.

EXHIBITOR
$385

Half Table (1 chair). Includes continental breakfast, breaks, buffet lunch, CEUs (if applicable), and a listing in the conference program.

Add a donation for New England Regional Black Nurses Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!