New Family Registration 2025-2026

By paying the new family registration, I agree to communicate any decision to cease participation for the 2025-2026 school year as soon as possible. I also understand that any fees paid to New Hope prior to that time is non-refundable.

By paying the new family registration, I agree to communicate any decision to cease participation for the 2025-2026 school year as soon as possible. I also understand that any fees paid to New Hope prior to that time is non-refundable.

More details...