NEW Gallery's Shop

Submissions deadline: Sunday, January 25th, 2026





We are accepting submissions for Love Hurts, an art exhibition welcoming Ani-Valentine's art that embraces the themes of heartbreak, breakups, longing, despair, and the realities that exist beyong a Hallmark greeting card.

The opening reception will be on Friday, February 13th, 2026 at Art City (1400 N Halsted Ave. Chicago, IL)

Submission Details