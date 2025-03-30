NEW Gallery

NEW Gallery

NEW Gallery's Shop

Love Hurts Gallery Fee item
Love Hurts Gallery Fee
$26

Submissions deadline: Sunday, January 25th, 2026


We are accepting submissions for Love Hurts, an art exhibition welcoming Ani-Valentine's art that embraces the themes of heartbreak, breakups, longing, despair, and the realities that exist beyong a Hallmark greeting card.

The opening reception will be on Friday, February 13th, 2026 at Art City (1400 N Halsted Ave. Chicago, IL)

Submission Details

  • $26 submission fee due upon submission
EROS Returns Gallery Fee item
EROS Returns Gallery Fee
$26

We invite artists to submit works that explore the many dimensions of desire, love, and intimate connection. This exhibition celebrates the emotional and aesthetic power of sensuality—from tender romance to bold, evocative expressions of eroticism. We welcome pieces that examine passion, vulnerability, longing, affection, and the poetic tension between touch and distance.

Submissions may be playful, provocative, mysterious, or heartfelt. Artists are encouraged to interpret the theme broadly: the sweetness of Valentine’s symbolism, the complexity of human attraction, the visual language of seduction, or simply the quiet moments that reveal intimacy. All mediums are welcome, including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, digital art, mixed-media, installation, and written or textual works that accompany visual pieces.

Submission Details

  • The deadline is January 25th, 2026
  • Opening Reception at Chicago Fine Art Salon on Friday, February 6th, 2026.
  • Submit all materials and pay submissions fee before our next deadline
  • $26 submission fee PER SUBMITTED PIECE!
  • All information must be included in our submission form, including high-resolution images of your work (at least 300 DPI) and a brief artist statement (max 300 words)
EROS Returns Online Gallery ONLY Fee item
EROS Returns Online Gallery ONLY Fee
$13

EROS Returns Online Gallery ONLY Fee

$13

Submission Details

  • The deadline is January 25th, 2026
  • Opening Reception at Chicago Fine Art Salon on Friday, February 6th, 2026.
  • Submit all materials and pay submissions fee before our next deadline
  • $13 submission fee PER SUBMITTED PIECE to the online gallery ONLY!
  • All information must be included in our submission form, including high-resolution images of your work (at least 300 DPI) and a brief artist statement (max 300 words)

Submissions may be playful, provocative, mysterious, or heartfelt. Artists are encouraged to interpret the theme broadly: the sweetness of Valentine’s symbolism, the complexity of human attraction, the visual language of seduction, or simply the quiet moments that reveal intimacy. All mediums are welcome, including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, digital art, mixed-media, installation, and written or textual works that accompany visual pieces.

Submission Details

  • The deadline is January 25th, 2026
  • Opening Reception at Chicago Fine Art Salon on Friday, February 6th, 2026.
  • Submit all materials and pay submissions fee before our next deadline
  • $13 submission fee PER SUBMITTED PIECE to the online gallery ONLY!
  • All information must be included in our submission form, including high-resolution images of your work (at least 300 DPI) and a brief artist statement (max 300 words)
Call for Prints Gallery Fee item
Call for Prints Gallery Fee
$26

CFAS is looking for artists with prints that are made and ready to sell! CFAS participates in art festivals around the Chicago area year-round and can sell your artwork at our booth or table, to make it available to more customers. Some festivals we participate in include the Andersonville Galleria, West Loop Art Festival, West Fest, Wells Street Art Festival, Mayfest, and more. Artists who submit to our Call for Prints are also eligible to be part of our Featured Artists group, with an opportunity for inclusion in a group show or solo show.

Submission Requirements

  • $26 per Submission
  • All work MUST be prepackaged with cardboard support and a vinyl sleeve. If work is received without it, there will be a packaging fee.
  • Image Submissions must be at least 300 DPI
  • Next Rolling Deadline: January 31st, 2026
miar Gallery Fee item
miar Gallery Fee
$26

NEW Gallery and Art City are accepting proposals for our Monthly Installation Artist Residency space at Art City! We’ve been collaborating to exhibit emerging artists’ work for over a year since Art City’s opening in 2023. Open to any artist, media, or discipline to create site-specific installations in our space. We are looking for sculptural installations that activate our space with a large window display. Share your vision with the world! $26 application fee, additional $26 operational fees due upon acceptance. Each artist will have their work on view for a month, including an opening reception to meet other artists in our community. There will also be opportunities for other community engagement events such as an artist talk, radio show, and a closing reception. Artwork will be visible to passers-by on the street and will be featured on our websites and social media. Join us!


Submission Requirements:

  • $26 Submission Fee
  • Submitted before March 30th, 2026
  • All art must be able to fit into the exhibition space
  • All information must be included in the application form
  • All images must be at least 300 dpi
