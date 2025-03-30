NEW Gallery's Shop

Offered by
Submissions deadline: Sunday, January 25th, 2026
We are accepting submissions for Love Hurts, an art exhibition welcoming Ani-Valentine's art that embraces the themes of heartbreak, breakups, longing, despair, and the realities that exist beyong a Hallmark greeting card.
The opening reception will be on Friday, February 13th, 2026 at Art City (1400 N Halsted Ave. Chicago, IL)
We invite artists to submit works that explore the many dimensions of desire, love, and intimate connection. This exhibition celebrates the emotional and aesthetic power of sensuality—from tender romance to bold, evocative expressions of eroticism. We welcome pieces that examine passion, vulnerability, longing, affection, and the poetic tension between touch and distance.
Submissions may be playful, provocative, mysterious, or heartfelt. Artists are encouraged to interpret the theme broadly: the sweetness of Valentine’s symbolism, the complexity of human attraction, the visual language of seduction, or simply the quiet moments that reveal intimacy. All mediums are welcome, including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, digital art, mixed-media, installation, and written or textual works that accompany visual pieces.
CFAS is looking for artists with prints that are made and ready to sell! CFAS participates in art festivals around the Chicago area year-round and can sell your artwork at our booth or table, to make it available to more customers. Some festivals we participate in include the Andersonville Galleria, West Loop Art Festival, West Fest, Wells Street Art Festival, Mayfest, and more. Artists who submit to our Call for Prints are also eligible to be part of our Featured Artists group, with an opportunity for inclusion in a group show or solo show.
Submission Requirements
NEW Gallery and Art City are accepting proposals for our Monthly Installation Artist Residency space at Art City! We’ve been collaborating to exhibit emerging artists’ work for over a year since Art City’s opening in 2023. Open to any artist, media, or discipline to create site-specific installations in our space. We are looking for sculptural installations that activate our space with a large window display. Share your vision with the world! $26 application fee, additional $26 operational fees due upon acceptance. Each artist will have their work on view for a month, including an opening reception to meet other artists in our community. There will also be opportunities for other community engagement events such as an artist talk, radio show, and a closing reception. Artwork will be visible to passers-by on the street and will be featured on our websites and social media. Join us!
Submission Requirements:
