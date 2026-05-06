Flower Mound High School Rosette Booster Club

Offered by

Flower Mound High School Rosette Booster Club

About this shop

NEW GIRLS_ 2026/2027 Uniform Order

SQUAD T-SHIRTS
$60

REQUIRED (includes 2 shirts)

0
New Team Shoes
$80

REQUIRED

0
NEW TEAM T-SHIRT
$30

REQUIRED

0
BLUE Dance Top
$26

REQUIRED

0
New Sequin Hat item
New Sequin Hat
$154

REQUIRED unless you bought at resale

0
Cheers Field one piece bodysuit
$70

REQUIRED unless you bought at resale

0
Varisty POM dress item
Varisty POM dress
$206

REQUIRED unless you bought at resale

0
Floyette Hat - NEW item
Floyette Hat - NEW
$108

1 new one REQUIRED; 2nd one New or used from resale

0
Floyette Hat Cover
$6

REQUIRED unless bought at resale

0
Split Sole Boots item
Split Sole Boots
$70

1 new one REQUIRED; 2nd one New or used from resale

0
Leapin Black Racer Back Top
$73

REQUIRED - includes embroidery

0
Leapin Small Game Day Field Bag
$31

REQUIRED, includes name

0
Earrings (Post or clip) item
Earrings (Post or clip)
$10

REQUIRED - suggest 2 pairs

0
LEAPIN TIGHTS
$17

REQUIRED - recommend 2 pair

0
Poncho
$40

REQUIRED unless bought at resale

0
Navy & White POMS
$52

REQUIRED

0
Josten's Letter Jacket
$149

REQUIRED

0
Leapin Black Sports Bra
$20

REQUIRED

0
Capezio Hanami shoes
$21

REQUIRED, may want two

0
Sweatsuit Jacket
$46

REQUIRED

0

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