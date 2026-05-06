NEW GIRLS_ 2026/2027 Uniform Order

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REQUIRED (includes 2 shirts)
REQUIRED
REQUIRED
REQUIRED
REQUIRED unless you bought at resale
REQUIRED unless you bought at resale
REQUIRED unless you bought at resale
1 new one REQUIRED; 2nd one New or used from resale
REQUIRED unless bought at resale
1 new one REQUIRED; 2nd one New or used from resale
REQUIRED - includes embroidery
REQUIRED, includes name
REQUIRED - suggest 2 pairs
REQUIRED - recommend 2 pair
REQUIRED unless bought at resale
REQUIRED
REQUIRED
REQUIRED
REQUIRED, may want two
REQUIRED
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