New Glarus PTO Basket Silent Auction 🎉

Sundae Funday! item
Sundae Funday!
$20

Starting bid

Everything you need for the ultimate ice cream party! This basket includes delicious toppings and sauces from Bridgeman's Ice Cream, a Minnesota favorite. -Bridgeman’s Hot Fudge Sauce -Bridgeman’s Butterscotch Sauce -Royal Harvest Maraschino Cherries -Fisher Nut Topping Top your favorite scoops with all the classics and create your own sweet masterpieces! Perfect for family nights, birthdays, or just because!
Bloom & Shine: A Little Sunshine Basket item
Bloom & Shine: A Little Sunshine Basket
$20

Starting bid

Brighten someone’s day with this cheerful collection from Blumenladen Collective in New Glarus! This basket includes: -#GOALS Daily Notepad to stay motivated -Decorative "Bloom" Mini Art Pole (perfect for gardens, pots, or planters!) -Inspirational "Friend" candle -Macramé Wall Hanging Kit Perfect for gifting a friend, treating yourself, or adding a touch of positivity to any space.
Game Night & Snack Attack! item
Game Night & Snack Attack!
$20

Starting bid

Get ready for a night of laughs, competition, and tasty treats! This basket includes: -UNO 8-Game Mega Pack (UNO Flip!, Phase 10, BOLD, and more) -Everything Bagel flavored snack nuts -Salted Caramel Churro inspired almonds -Kopiko Coffee Candy -Caramel Cheddar Popcorn Mix Perfect for family game nights, sleepovers, or just a fun evening with friends!
Splish Splash Summer Bash! item
Splish Splash Summer Bash!
$20

Starting bid

Get ready for endless poolside fun with this water-filled adventure pack! This basket includes: -Giant Pineapple Inflatable Pool Float (6 ft long) -Speedo Kids’ Swim Goggles -Finding Nemo Dive & Catch Game -2 Classic Beach Balls -Sun Squad Splash Rings Game Set Perfect for a day at the pool, beach, or backyard water fun!
Creative Kids' Fun Pack! item
Creative Kids' Fun Pack!
$20

Starting bid

Inspire creativity and hands-on fun with this colorful kids’ activity basket from Blumenladen Collective! This basket includes: -Sticky Wall Art Balloon Poster Kit -Kid Made Modern Giant Crazy Crayon -ThinkFun Block Chain Linked Brainteaser Puzzle -Mini Animal Notebooks Perfect for rainy days, travel entertainment, or anytime creativity strikes!
Cozy Home Vibes item
Cozy Home Vibes
$50

Starting bid

Bring warmth and style into your home with this thoughtfully curated set from Hutch + Hide in New Glarus! This basket includes: -Handcrafted New Glarus pottery mug -Himalayan handmade candle Perfect for cozy mornings, kitchen décor, or a charming gift for any homebody!
A Taste of Puempel’s Olde Tavern item
A Taste of Puempel’s Olde Tavern
$15

Starting bid

Step back in time with this cozy collection from New Glarus’ own Puempel’s Olde Tavern! This basket includes: -Appalachian Sippin' Cream (Peanut Butter flavor) -Puempel’s Olde Tavern T-shirt -2 Puempel’s Pint Glasses -Puempel’s Coaster Set Perfect for fans of local history, tavern culture, or anyone who loves a good Wisconsin classic!
Farmhouse Charm Décor Set item
Farmhouse Charm Décor Set
$20

Starting bid

Add rustic elegance to your home with this charming décor basket from Sisters in New Glarus! This basket includes: -Decorative woven rope balls -Black-and-white patterned pumpkin décor -White Oak Farms vintage-style wood crate Perfect for seasonal decorating, entryway displays, or a cozy farmhouse touch anywhere in your home!
Moscow Mule Set item
Moscow Mule Set
$20

Starting bid

Kick back and enjoy a classic cocktail with this spirited set featuring local favorite Tofflers Pub & Grill! This basket includes: -White Claw Premium Vodka (Triple Wave Filtered) -2 Tito’s Handmade Vodka Moscow Mule copper mugs -Tofflers Pub & Grill T-shirt Perfect for a night in with friends or gearing up for your next visit to Tofflers!
Relax & Restore: A Self-Care Set item
Relax & Restore: A Self-Care Set
$15

Starting bid

Take a moment to unwind with this calming collection from New Rose in New Glarus! This basket includes: -Holy Basil handcrafted plant-based soap -Bardot French Lavender bath bomb -Meditation affirmation candle -Demeter’s Harvest loose-leaf tea -Botanical-themed notepad -White sage and rose smudge stick Perfect for relaxing, recharging, and bringing peaceful vibes into your space.
Local Pub Crawl Pack item
Local Pub Crawl Pack
$20

Starting bid

Show your New Glarus pride and rep your favorite local hangouts! This basket includes: -Sportsmans Reloaded T-shirt (New Glarus, WI) -Kleeman’s Bar & Grill T-shirt (New Glarus, WI) -2 Sportsmans Reloaded can koozies -1 Kleeman’s Bar & Grill can koozie -Ott Haus Pub & Grill gift card Perfect for bar fans, New Glarus locals, or anyone who loves supporting small-town favorites!
Flavor & Function from Sugar River Shoppe item
Flavor & Function from Sugar River Shoppe
$15

Starting bid

Spice up your kitchen with this locally sourced basket from Sugar River Shoppe in New Glarus! This basket includes: -Terrapin Ridge Farms Champagne Garlic Honey Mustard -Terrapin Ridge Farms Balsamic Garlic Herb Jam -Colorful kitchen-themed tea towel Perfect for foodies, hosts, or anyone who loves gourmet flavor with a local twist.
Bold Sips & Spicy Bites item
Bold Sips & Spicy Bites
$10

Starting bid

Bring the heat and raise a glass with this fiery little set from Rusty Raven! This basket includes: -Fat Cat Papaya Pequin Passion Hot Sauce -German-style beer stein glass with metal crest detail -Rusty Raven drink koozie Perfect for hot sauce lovers, beer enthusiasts, or anyone who likes a little kick with their chill.
Hometown Pride: New Glarus Chamber Bundle item
Hometown Pride: New Glarus Chamber Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Celebrate “America’s Little Switzerland” with this fun and functional set from the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce! This basket includes: -$30 in Chamber Bucks (good at participating New Glarus businesses!) -New Glarus branded tumbler -Cozy gray New Glarus winter hat -Acrylic New Glarus souvenir magnet Perfect for residents, visitors, or anyone who loves shopping and supporting local!
Brewery Swag Bash: New Glarus Edition item
Brewery Swag Bash: New Glarus Edition
$20

Starting bid

Cheers to Wisconsin’s most iconic brewery with this ultimate fan bundle from New Glarus Brewing Co. This basket includes: -Variety of New Glarus Brewing Co. hats (3 styles) -Branded shirts and cozy gear -Pair of beer-themed socks -Metal bottle opener -Logo water bottle -New Glarus brewery sign -All packed in a collectible wooden crate Perfect for superfans, beer lovers, or anyone who reps local with pride!
Percy’s Parlor Gift Certificate – 2 for a total of $20 item
Percy’s Parlor Gift Certificate – 2 for a total of $20
$15

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to a sweet experience at Percy’s Parlor, a woman-owned and operated refreshment food truck serving up delicious treats across Southern Wisconsin! Enjoy premium soft serve made with Sassy Cow Creamery Dairy, plus milkshakes, sundaes, malts, and more. Percy’s Parlor also proudly serves Door County Coffee, hot tea, and Jack Links snacks—perfect for a refreshing stop during your day. This gift certificate is good for $10 toward any menu item.
Percy’s Parlor Gift Certificate – 1 for a total of $10 item
Percy’s Parlor Gift Certificate – 1 for a total of $10
$7

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to a sweet experience at Percy’s Parlor, a woman-owned and operated refreshment food truck serving up delicious treats across Southern Wisconsin! Enjoy premium soft serve made with Sassy Cow Creamery Dairy, plus milkshakes, sundaes, malts, and more. Percy’s Parlor also proudly serves Door County Coffee, hot tea, and Jack Links snacks—perfect for a refreshing stop during your day. This gift certificate is good for $10 toward any menu item.

