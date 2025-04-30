New Glarus PTO Basket Silent Auction 🎉

Everything you need for the ultimate ice cream party! This basket includes delicious toppings and sauces from Bridgeman's Ice Cream, a Minnesota favorite.
-Bridgeman’s Hot Fudge Sauce
-Bridgeman’s Butterscotch Sauce
-Royal Harvest Maraschino Cherries
-Fisher Nut Topping
Top your favorite scoops with all the classics and create your own sweet masterpieces! Perfect for family nights, birthdays, or just because!
Bloom & Shine: A Little Sunshine Basket
$20
Starting bid
Brighten someone’s day with this cheerful collection from Blumenladen Collective in New Glarus!
This basket includes:
-#GOALS Daily Notepad to stay motivated
-Decorative "Bloom" Mini Art Pole (perfect for gardens, pots, or planters!)
-Inspirational "Friend" candle
-Macramé Wall Hanging Kit
Perfect for gifting a friend, treating yourself, or adding a touch of positivity to any space.
Game Night & Snack Attack!
$20
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of laughs, competition, and tasty treats!
This basket includes:
-UNO 8-Game Mega Pack (UNO Flip!, Phase 10, BOLD, and more)
-Everything Bagel flavored snack nuts
-Salted Caramel Churro inspired almonds
-Kopiko Coffee Candy
-Caramel Cheddar Popcorn Mix
Perfect for family game nights, sleepovers, or just a fun evening with friends!
Splish Splash Summer Bash!
$20
Starting bid
Get ready for endless poolside fun with this water-filled adventure pack!
This basket includes:
-Giant Pineapple Inflatable Pool Float (6 ft long)
-Speedo Kids’ Swim Goggles
-Finding Nemo Dive & Catch Game
-2 Classic Beach Balls
-Sun Squad Splash Rings Game Set
Perfect for a day at the pool, beach, or backyard water fun!
Creative Kids' Fun Pack!
$20
Starting bid
Inspire creativity and hands-on fun with this colorful kids’ activity basket from Blumenladen Collective!
This basket includes:
-Sticky Wall Art Balloon Poster Kit
-Kid Made Modern Giant Crazy Crayon
-ThinkFun Block Chain Linked Brainteaser Puzzle
-Mini Animal Notebooks
Perfect for rainy days, travel entertainment, or anytime creativity strikes!
Cozy Home Vibes
$50
Starting bid
Bring warmth and style into your home with this thoughtfully curated set from Hutch + Hide in New Glarus!
This basket includes:
-Handcrafted New Glarus pottery mug
-Himalayan handmade candle
Perfect for cozy mornings, kitchen décor, or a charming gift for any homebody!
A Taste of Puempel’s Olde Tavern
$15
Starting bid
Step back in time with this cozy collection from New Glarus’ own Puempel’s Olde Tavern!
This basket includes:
-Appalachian Sippin' Cream (Peanut Butter flavor)
-Puempel’s Olde Tavern T-shirt
-2 Puempel’s Pint Glasses
-Puempel’s Coaster Set
Perfect for fans of local history, tavern culture, or anyone who loves a good Wisconsin classic!
Farmhouse Charm Décor Set
$20
Starting bid
Add rustic elegance to your home with this charming décor basket from Sisters in New Glarus!
This basket includes:
-Decorative woven rope balls
-Black-and-white patterned pumpkin décor
-White Oak Farms vintage-style wood crate
Perfect for seasonal decorating, entryway displays, or a cozy farmhouse touch anywhere in your home!
Moscow Mule Set
$20
Starting bid
Kick back and enjoy a classic cocktail with this spirited set featuring local favorite Tofflers Pub & Grill!
This basket includes:
-White Claw Premium Vodka (Triple Wave Filtered)
-2 Tito’s Handmade Vodka Moscow Mule copper mugs
-Tofflers Pub & Grill T-shirt
Perfect for a night in with friends or gearing up for your next visit to Tofflers!
Relax & Restore: A Self-Care Set
$15
Starting bid
Take a moment to unwind with this calming collection from New Rose in New Glarus!
This basket includes:
-Holy Basil handcrafted plant-based soap
-Bardot French Lavender bath bomb
-Meditation affirmation candle
-Demeter’s Harvest loose-leaf tea
-Botanical-themed notepad
-White sage and rose smudge stick
Perfect for relaxing, recharging, and bringing peaceful vibes into your space.
Local Pub Crawl Pack
$20
Starting bid
Show your New Glarus pride and rep your favorite local hangouts!
This basket includes:
-Sportsmans Reloaded T-shirt (New Glarus, WI)
-Kleeman’s Bar & Grill T-shirt (New Glarus, WI)
-2 Sportsmans Reloaded can koozies
-1 Kleeman’s Bar & Grill can koozie
-Ott Haus Pub & Grill gift card
Perfect for bar fans, New Glarus locals, or anyone who loves supporting small-town favorites!
Flavor & Function from Sugar River Shoppe
$15
Starting bid
Spice up your kitchen with this locally sourced basket from Sugar River Shoppe in New Glarus!
This basket includes:
-Terrapin Ridge Farms Champagne Garlic Honey Mustard
-Terrapin Ridge Farms Balsamic Garlic Herb Jam
-Colorful kitchen-themed tea towel
Perfect for foodies, hosts, or anyone who loves gourmet flavor with a local twist.
Bold Sips & Spicy Bites
$10
Starting bid
Bring the heat and raise a glass with this fiery little set from Rusty Raven!
This basket includes:
-Fat Cat Papaya Pequin Passion Hot Sauce
-German-style beer stein glass with metal crest detail
-Rusty Raven drink koozie
Perfect for hot sauce lovers, beer enthusiasts, or anyone who likes a little kick with their chill.
Hometown Pride: New Glarus Chamber Bundle
$20
Starting bid
Celebrate “America’s Little Switzerland” with this fun and functional set from the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce!
This basket includes:
-$30 in Chamber Bucks (good at participating New Glarus businesses!)
-New Glarus branded tumbler
-Cozy gray New Glarus winter hat
-Acrylic New Glarus souvenir magnet
Perfect for residents, visitors, or anyone who loves shopping and supporting local!
Brewery Swag Bash: New Glarus Edition
$20
Starting bid
Cheers to Wisconsin’s most iconic brewery with this ultimate fan bundle from New Glarus Brewing Co.
This basket includes:
-Variety of New Glarus Brewing Co. hats (3 styles)
-Branded shirts and cozy gear
-Pair of beer-themed socks
-Metal bottle opener
-Logo water bottle
-New Glarus brewery sign
-All packed in a collectible wooden crate
Perfect for superfans, beer lovers, or anyone who reps local with pride!
Percy’s Parlor Gift Certificate – 2 for a total of $20
$15
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a sweet experience at Percy’s Parlor, a woman-owned and operated refreshment food truck serving up delicious treats across Southern Wisconsin! Enjoy premium soft serve made with Sassy Cow Creamery Dairy, plus milkshakes, sundaes, malts, and more. Percy’s Parlor also proudly serves Door County Coffee, hot tea, and Jack Links snacks—perfect for a refreshing stop during your day.
This gift certificate is good for $10 toward any menu item.
Percy’s Parlor Gift Certificate – 2 for a total of $20
$15
Starting bid
Percy’s Parlor Gift Certificate – 1 for a total of $10
$7
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to a sweet experience at Percy’s Parlor, a woman-owned and operated refreshment food truck serving up delicious treats across Southern Wisconsin! Enjoy premium soft serve made with Sassy Cow Creamery Dairy, plus milkshakes, sundaes, malts, and more. Percy’s Parlor also proudly serves Door County Coffee, hot tea, and Jack Links snacks—perfect for a refreshing stop during your day.
This gift certificate is good for $10 toward any menu item.
