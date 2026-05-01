New Glarus PTO's Silent Auction 2026

Estimated value $60-$100





Date Night Basket 1 features two tickets to the Comedy on State and THREE slices of Ian's Pizza. Enjoy a night with laughter and some tasty local pizza in downtown Madison.





MUST BE 21 TO WIN

Redeemable at the Comedy Club on State Street.

Eligible showtimes: Thursday and Friday at 7:30PM, Friday and Saturday at 10PM. Exclusions apply. Winning bidder must call to reserve showtimes.