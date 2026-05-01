New Glarus PTO's Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Estimated retail value $35
A chocolate fondue set, one bar of Milk Boy with Gingerbread spices, and one bar Milk Boy White Chocolate with Bourbon Vanilla.
Starting bid
Estimated value $110.
We're not splashing around, this basket is a whale of a good time! Chalet Landhaus pool passes, 10 adult passes and 10 kid passes with a small beach ball.
Starting bid
Estimated value $60-$100
Date Night Basket 1 features two tickets to the Comedy on State and THREE slices of Ian's Pizza. Enjoy a night with laughter and some tasty local pizza in downtown Madison.
MUST BE 21 TO WIN
Redeemable at the Comedy Club on State Street.
Eligible showtimes: Thursday and Friday at 7:30PM, Friday and Saturday at 10PM. Exclusions apply. Winning bidder must call to reserve showtimes.
Starting bid
Estimated value $200-$500
A day full of fun in the sun, this basket contains 5 (FIVE) ONE DAY PASSES to the Land of Natura!
Starting bid
Estimated value $200-$250
A day full of fun in the sun, this basket contains 5 (FIVE) ONE DAY PASSES to the Land of Natura!
Starting bid
Estimated Value $120.
Full of games including Connect 4 FRENZY, What do you meme?, a Monopoly expansion pack, Don't Wake Daddy, K-Pop Demon Hunters ZOE puzzle, UNO LIARS, notepads, and microwave popcorn, this basket is sure to keep the good times rolling.
Starting bid
Estimated value $100-$120
This basket includes several classic summer activites, including a "granny pants" ball toss game, Mad Libs, a Highlights activity book, a "family guess fast" game, a rock painting kit, family time activity idea scratch offs, a piggy bank, crayons, kids sunglasses, and two bags of temptations chocolates. This basket is sure to get brains and giggles going!
Starting bid
Estimated value $60-$100
Date Night basket 2 contains two tickets to the Comedy on State and TWO SLICES of Ian's pizza, and a side salad! Enjoy a night with laughter and local pizza in downtown Madison!
MUST BE 21 TO WIN
Redeemable at the Comedy Club on State Street.
Eligible showtimes: Thursday and Friday at 7:30PM, Friday and Saturday at 10PM. Exclusions apply. Winning bidder must call to reserve showtimes.
Starting bid
Estimated value $25
A local refreshment food truck gift certificate - fresh soft serve, milkshakes, floats, slushies, drip coffee and more! It's always a good time for a sweet treat!
Starting bid
Estimated value $25
A local refreshment food truck gift certificate - fresh soft serve, milkshakes, floats, slushies, drip coffee and more! It's always a good time for a sweet treat!
Starting bid
Estimated value $110
We're not splashing around, this basket is a whale of a good time! Chalet Landhaus pool passes, 10 adult passes and 10 kid passes with a small beach ball.
Starting bid
Estimated value $80
A serene Madison staple, this basket is a 12 month Olbrich Gardens Family Membership pass. Be sure to check out their events page - they have something for everyone!
Starting bid
Estimated value $100
'Ohana kitchen put together a basket with delicious Hawaiian chocolate, Kaui Kookie Kona Coffee, Tropical Guava Vinaigrette, a Packers Koozie, a (size LARGE) New Glarus Brewing Company T-shirt, a $20 'Ohana Kitchen gift card and 'Ohana Kitchen stickers. Come say Aloha at 'Ohana Kitchen.
Starting bid
Estimated value $75
This basket includes a WISCONSIN STATE PARK PASS, 2 collectors trail run hats from 2023 and 2024, two Friends of the New Glarus Woods pint glasses, and a New Glarus Woods trail run water bottle for the 2025 run! Get out to the Woods, or any of the trails in the state parks with this adventurous basket!
Starting bid
Estimated value $80
Brenda's Basket is making your home a little more cozy with a New Glarus themed engraved wooden picture frame, planter mug, and a soy candle.
Starting bid
Estimated value $37
Hot dog! This adorable quilt pattern is sure to be a hit among Disney lovers!
Starting bid
Estimated value $81
This pattern may have silly monsters, but don't let that frighten you! This quilt (once completed) will glow in the dark!
Starting bid
Estimated value $100
All things red white and blue! This basket has a few decorations to spruce up the yard, including a USA yard stake and a solar powered hot air balloon lantern. Some items for entertaining - cocktail napkins and 2 hand towels. This basket also includes 4 tickets for a pancake breakfast at the American Legion Auxiliary 141! YUM!
Starting bid
Estimated value $75
This basket includes one free Neapolitan pizza, one free signature wings sampler, a Bailey's run wine glass and a bottle of Bailey's Alpine white. Enjoy a night at Bailey's Run with delicious food and wine!
Must be 21 to win!
Starting bid
Estimated value $50
This basket contains two (2) $25 Chamber Bucks, good for use at most local businesses. See the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce website for further details.
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