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New Glarus PTO

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New Glarus PTO's Silent Auction 2026

Jackie's Fondue and Milk Boy Chocolate Basket item
Jackie's Fondue and Milk Boy Chocolate Basket
$19

Starting bid

Estimated retail value $35


A chocolate fondue set, one bar of Milk Boy with Gingerbread spices, and one bar Milk Boy White Chocolate with Bourbon Vanilla.

Chalet Landhaus 10 adult & 10 kid pool passes & ball Basket item
Chalet Landhaus 10 adult & 10 kid pool passes & ball Basket
$55

Starting bid

Estimated value $110.


We're not splashing around, this basket is a whale of a good time! Chalet Landhaus pool passes, 10 adult passes and 10 kid passes with a small beach ball.

Comedy on State & Ian's Pizza - Date night Basket 1 item
Comedy on State & Ian's Pizza - Date night Basket 1
$40

Starting bid

Estimated value $60-$100


Date Night Basket 1 features two tickets to the Comedy on State and THREE slices of Ian's Pizza. Enjoy a night with laughter and some tasty local pizza in downtown Madison.


MUST BE 21 TO WIN

Redeemable at the Comedy Club on State Street.

Eligible showtimes: Thursday and Friday at 7:30PM, Friday and Saturday at 10PM. Exclusions apply. Winning bidder must call to reserve showtimes.

Land of Natura - Five ONE DAY passes Basket 1 item
Land of Natura - Five ONE DAY passes Basket 1
$145

Starting bid

Estimated value $200-$500


A day full of fun in the sun, this basket contains 5 (FIVE) ONE DAY PASSES to the Land of Natura!

Land of Natura - Five ONE DAY passes Basket 2 item
Land of Natura - Five ONE DAY passes Basket 2
$145

Starting bid

Estimated value $200-$250


A day full of fun in the sun, this basket contains 5 (FIVE) ONE DAY PASSES to the Land of Natura!

Bank of New Glarus - Family Game Night Basket item
Bank of New Glarus - Family Game Night Basket
$60

Starting bid

Estimated Value $120.


Full of games including Connect 4 FRENZY, What do you meme?, a Monopoly expansion pack, Don't Wake Daddy, K-Pop Demon Hunters ZOE puzzle, UNO LIARS, notepads, and microwave popcorn, this basket is sure to keep the good times rolling.

Woodford State Bank - Family Activity Basket item
Woodford State Bank - Family Activity Basket
$50

Starting bid

Estimated value $100-$120


This basket includes several classic summer activites, including a "granny pants" ball toss game, Mad Libs, a Highlights activity book, a "family guess fast" game, a rock painting kit, family time activity idea scratch offs, a piggy bank, crayons, kids sunglasses, and two bags of temptations chocolates. This basket is sure to get brains and giggles going!

Comedy on State & 2 Ian's Pizza + Salad Date Night Basket 2 item
Comedy on State & 2 Ian's Pizza + Salad Date Night Basket 2
$40

Starting bid

Estimated value $60-$100


Date Night basket 2 contains two tickets to the Comedy on State and TWO SLICES of Ian's pizza, and a side salad! Enjoy a night with laughter and local pizza in downtown Madison!


MUST BE 21 TO WIN

Redeemable at the Comedy Club on State Street.

Eligible showtimes: Thursday and Friday at 7:30PM, Friday and Saturday at 10PM. Exclusions apply. Winning bidder must call to reserve showtimes.

Persephone Reigns LLC - $25 Gift Certificate Basket - 1 item
Persephone Reigns LLC - $25 Gift Certificate Basket - 1
$15

Starting bid

Estimated value $25


A local refreshment food truck gift certificate - fresh soft serve, milkshakes, floats, slushies, drip coffee and more! It's always a good time for a sweet treat!

Persephone Reigns LLC - $25 Gift Certificate Basket - 2 item
Persephone Reigns LLC - $25 Gift Certificate Basket - 2
$15

Starting bid

Estimated value $25


A local refreshment food truck gift certificate - fresh soft serve, milkshakes, floats, slushies, drip coffee and more! It's always a good time for a sweet treat!

Chalet Landhaus 10 adult & 10 kid pool passes& ball Basket 2 item
Chalet Landhaus 10 adult & 10 kid pool passes& ball Basket 2
$55

Starting bid

Estimated value $110


We're not splashing around, this basket is a whale of a good time! Chalet Landhaus pool passes, 10 adult passes and 10 kid passes with a small beach ball.

Olbrich Gardens Season Pass Basket item
Olbrich Gardens Season Pass Basket
$40

Starting bid

Estimated value $80


A serene Madison staple, this basket is a 12 month Olbrich Gardens Family Membership pass. Be sure to check out their events page - they have something for everyone!

'Ohana Kitchen Basket - 'Ohana basket item
'Ohana Kitchen Basket - 'Ohana basket
$50

Starting bid

Estimated value $100


'Ohana kitchen put together a basket with delicious Hawaiian chocolate, Kaui Kookie Kona Coffee, Tropical Guava Vinaigrette, a Packers Koozie, a (size LARGE) New Glarus Brewing Company T-shirt, a $20 'Ohana Kitchen gift card and 'Ohana Kitchen stickers. Come say Aloha at 'Ohana Kitchen.

Friends of the New Glarus Woods State Park Basket item
Friends of the New Glarus Woods State Park Basket
$25

Starting bid

Estimated value $75


This basket includes a WISCONSIN STATE PARK PASS, 2 collectors trail run hats from 2023 and 2024, two Friends of the New Glarus Woods pint glasses, and a New Glarus Woods trail run water bottle for the 2025 run! Get out to the Woods, or any of the trails in the state parks with this adventurous basket!

Blumenladen - Cozy home Basket item
Blumenladen - Cozy home Basket
$40

Starting bid

Estimated value $80


Brenda's Basket is making your home a little more cozy with a New Glarus themed engraved wooden picture frame, planter mug, and a soy candle.

Duke's Stash - Quilt 1 - Mickey Mouse Pattern item
Duke's Stash - Quilt 1 - Mickey Mouse Pattern
$17

Starting bid

Estimated value $37


Hot dog! This adorable quilt pattern is sure to be a hit among Disney lovers!

Duke's Stash - Quilt 2 - Glow in the Dark Monster Pattern item
Duke's Stash - Quilt 2 - Glow in the Dark Monster Pattern
$40

Starting bid

Estimated value $81


This pattern may have silly monsters, but don't let that frighten you! This quilt (once completed) will glow in the dark!

American Legion Auxiliary 141 - Red, white and blue basket item
American Legion Auxiliary 141 - Red, white and blue basket
$50

Starting bid

Estimated value $100


All things red white and blue! This basket has a few decorations to spruce up the yard, including a USA yard stake and a solar powered hot air balloon lantern. Some items for entertaining - cocktail napkins and 2 hand towels. This basket also includes 4 tickets for a pancake breakfast at the American Legion Auxiliary 141! YUM!

Bailey's Run Basket - a Night at Bailey's Run item
Bailey's Run Basket - a Night at Bailey's Run
$35

Starting bid

Estimated value $75


This basket includes one free Neapolitan pizza, one free signature wings sampler, a Bailey's run wine glass and a bottle of Bailey's Alpine white. Enjoy a night at Bailey's Run with delicious food and wine!


Must be 21 to win!

New Glarus Chamber of Commerce - CHAMBER BUCKS BASKET 2 item
New Glarus Chamber of Commerce - CHAMBER BUCKS BASKET 2
$25

Starting bid

Estimated value $50


This basket contains two (2) $25 Chamber Bucks, good for use at most local businesses. See the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce website for further details.

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