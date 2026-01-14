New Hartford PTO

New Hartford PTO's Calendar Raffle 2026

March Calendar Raffle - Over 30 Chances to Win!
A raffle prize will be drawn each day for the month of March. Each calendar is assigned a number once purchased, and can win up to twice during the month.

Fire Truck Ride to School
Two winners will be chosen. The winner (and 3 friends) will be picked up at home and driven to school in style! Sirens and all!

Teacher for the Day - Mrs. Ljubuncic
One winner will be chosen to be the Teacher for the Day of Mrs. Ljubuncic's class. Winner must be a student at Bakerville.

Lunch Bunch with Mrs. Hughes
The winner and one friend will have a very special lunch with Mrs. Hughes. Winner must be a student at NHES.

Lunch Bunch with Mrs. White
The winner and one friend will have a very special lunch with Mrs. White. Winner must be a student at NHES.

Speech Teacher for the Day - Ms. Farley
One winner will be chosen to be the Speech teacher for the day with Ms. Farley. Winner must be a student at NHES.

Story & Cupcakes with Mrs. Hodgkinson
The winner and two friends will enjoy a story and decorate cupcakes. Winner must be a student at NHES.

Harry Potter Hour with Mr. Pitcher
The winner and one friend will stay after school for Harry Potter hour. Winner must be a student at Antolini.

Antolini School Newspaper Feature with Mrs. Plourd
One winner chooses how they're featured in the school newspaper! Be a guest writer, staff interviewer, comic/illustrator or the spotlight student.

3rd Grade Kickball Game vs 3rd Grade Teachers
Three winners each choose three friends for a kickball game afterschool! With Mrs. Stimson, Mrs. Underwood and Mrs. Preece - Winners must be 3rd grade students.

Scavenger Hunt with 5th Grade Teachers
One winner and two friends.

Canvases & Cupcakes with Mrs. Savage & Mrs. Mathes
One winner and two friends.

