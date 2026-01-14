New Hartford PTO's Calendar Raffle 2026

About this raffle
A raffle prize will be drawn each day for the month of March. Each calendar is assigned a number once purchased, and can win up to twice during the month.
Two winners will be chosen. The winner (and 3 friends) will be picked up at home and driven to school in style! Sirens and all!
One winner will be chosen to be the Teacher for the Day of Mrs. Ljubuncic's class. Winner must be a student at Bakerville.
The winner and one friend will have a very special lunch with Mrs. Hughes. Winner must be a student at NHES.
The winner and one friend will have a very special lunch with Mrs. White. Winner must be a student at NHES.
One winner will be chosen to be the Speech teacher for the day with Ms. Farley. Winner must be a student at NHES.
The winner and two friends will enjoy a story and decorate cupcakes. Winner must be a student at NHES.
The winner and one friend will stay after school for Harry Potter hour. Winner must be a student at Antolini.
One winner chooses how they're featured in the school newspaper! Be a guest writer, staff interviewer, comic/illustrator or the spotlight student.
Three winners each choose three friends for a kickball game afterschool! With Mrs. Stimson, Mrs. Underwood and Mrs. Preece - Winners must be 3rd grade students.
