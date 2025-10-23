New Hartford Swimming and Diving Boosters's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until May 13, 2027
Get the whole family involved with this great sport, and great team!
Valid until May 13, 2027
Show your support for the New Hartford Swimming and Diving teams. All membership dues go to support both the mens and womans swim teams.
Valid until May 13, 2027
Were you a Swimming Spartan! Help keep us Spartan Strong, and join our Swimming and Diving Boosters.
"Non Alumni will be verified and removed if you are not Alumni"
Valid until May 13, 2027
This membership is to be granted by the Executive Board.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!