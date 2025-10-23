New Hartford Swimming and Diving Boosters

Offered by

New Hartford Swimming and Diving Boosters

About the memberships

New Hartford Swimming and Diving Boosters's Memberships

Family Membership
$50

Valid until May 13, 2027

Get the whole family involved with this great sport, and great team!

Individual Membership
$25

Valid until May 13, 2027

Show your support for the New Hartford Swimming and Diving teams. All membership dues go to support both the mens and womans swim teams.

Alumni
$20

Valid until May 13, 2027

Were you a Swimming Spartan! Help keep us Spartan Strong, and join our Swimming and Diving Boosters.

"Non Alumni will be verified and removed if you are not Alumni"

Honorary Member
$1,000

Valid until May 13, 2027

This membership is to be granted by the Executive Board.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!