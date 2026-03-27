Notre Dame Naples

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Notre Dame Naples

About this shop

🧢 NEW HAT DROP – NOTRE DAME CLUB OF NAPLES

ND Naples hat - classic/traditional ND blue 2026-1 item
ND Naples hat - classic/traditional ND blue 2026-1
$35

One size fits all adjustable, White hat with Notre Dame Naples logo in classic ND blue, shamrock on side, Irish on back, vented performance wear.

ND Naples hat - baby blue 2026-2 item
ND Naples hat - baby blue 2026-2
$35

One size fits all adjustable, White hat with Notre Dame Naples logo, shamrock on side, Irish on back, vented performance wear.

ND Naples hat - Parade 2026 item
ND Naples hat - Parade 2026
$35

One size fits all adjustable, White hat with Notre Dame Naples logo in green, shamrock on side, Irish on back, vented performance wear.

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