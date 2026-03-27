🧢 NEW HAT DROP – NOTRE DAME CLUB OF NAPLES

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One size fits all adjustable, White hat with Notre Dame Naples logo in classic ND blue, shamrock on side, Irish on back, vented performance wear.
One size fits all adjustable, White hat with Notre Dame Naples logo, shamrock on side, Irish on back, vented performance wear.
One size fits all adjustable, White hat with Notre Dame Naples logo in green, shamrock on side, Irish on back, vented performance wear.
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