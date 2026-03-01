Bark & Brim Hat Shop

About this shop
Raymond’s Pick 🤍
The hat chosen for the rescue pups’ favorite guy. The Richardson 112 in Carolina Blue/Khaki with a bold black leather patch is the perfect mix of classic style and everyday comfort.
This color combo feels like clear Carolina skies and long days spent outside — whether you’re working in the yard, heading into town, or loading up for a pup transport. The structured fit and breathable mesh back make it easy to wear all day, and that black leather patch adds just the right touch of rugged charm.
But what makes this one extra special? If you know our rescue, you know that means heart, dedication, and showing up for the dogs every single day. He’s the steady hand, the heavy lifter, and the quiet helper.
When you wear this hat, you’re representing second chances, full bowls, warm beds, and forever homes in the making.
Designed by Barn Loft Designs LLC ❤️
This one is for the classic, effortlessly cool dog lover. Our Richardson 112 in Navy/Charcoal is paired with a rich brown leather patch for that timeless, go-with-anything look. It’s the perfect blend of rugged and refined — just like your favorite four-legged sidekick.
✔️ Structured fit
✔️ Breathable mesh back
✔️ Adjustable snapback
✔️ Premium crafted leather patch
Whether you’re headed to the feed store, the ball field, a rescue event, or just out for coffee with your pup, this hat delivers comfort and style all day long.
🐶🤎
Say hello to our favorite go-to hat! This bold purple Richardson 112 is the perfect mix of style, comfort, and rescue pride.
Featuring our fun-loving embroidered patch front and center, this classic trucker-style cap is made for everyday adventures — whether you’re heading out for coffee, walking the pups, or enjoying a day in the sunshine.
✨ Richardson 112 fit (a fan favorite!)
✨ Structured front with embroidered patch
✨ Comfortable mesh back
✨ Adjustable snapback closure
It’s fun. It’s eye-catching. And it proudly supports a mission that saves lives.
Wear it loud. Wear it proud. Wear it for the pups. 🐶💜
We have one on hand — and it won’t last long! 🧢✨We’re also working on bringing new colors on board for our fun-loving embroidered patch hat designed by Country Chic Designs.
Stay tuned… the next drop is going to be GOOD! 🔥
Classic. Comfy. Rescue proud.
Our favorite Richardson 112 trucker hat in rich brown is the perfect everyday staple. Featuring our fun-loving embroidered rescue patch front and center, this hat pairs effortlessly with just about anything — from chore days to coffee runs.
✨ Richardson 112 fit (you know and love it!)
✨ Structured front with detailed embroidered patch
✨ Breathable mesh back
✨ Adjustable snapback closure
It’s laid-back style with a whole lot of heart.
Wear it for the pups. Wear it because you love a good hat. Wear it knowing every purchase supports rescue. 🤎🐶
Bold meets classic in this fan-favorite Richardson 112 black/tan trucker hat! With its sharp contrast and our signature fun-loving embroidered rescue patch front and center, this hat makes a statement wherever you go.
From casual days to rescue events, it’s the perfect mix of style and purpose.
✨ Richardson 112 structured fit
✨ Detailed embroidered rescue patch
✨ Breathable tan mesh back
✨ Adjustable snapback closure
It’s timeless. It’s comfortable. And it supports a mission that gives dogs the second chances they deserve.
Top off your look — and wear your rescue heart proud. 🐶🖤
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!