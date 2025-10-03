New Haven Junior Rockets's Shop

New Haven Junior Rockets

Car Decal
$5
Car Decal (Shimmer)
$5

This NHJR Decal has a beautiful shimmer! Give your car a little sparkle!

Green Koozie
$3
Slim Koozie
$3
Golf Marker
$1
Sticker Shimmer
$2

This NHJR sticker has a beautiful shimmer! It’s the perfect touch for your cups, notebooks, and so much more.

Sticker (Regular)
$2

Stick it, show it, love it! This NHJR sticker is perfect for your cups, notebooks, and more!

Rocket Man Sticker
$2
Stickers 3/$5
$5

Choose your trio of fun! Grab the NHJR Logo, Rocket Man, or NHJR Shimmer sticker and show your spirit!

Can Cover - Silver
$3

🐝 Perfect for keeping the bees out of your can!
The Can Covers fit both slim and regular cans — so you’re covered no matter what you’re sipping!

Can Cover - Green
$3

🐝 Perfect for keeping the bees out of your can!
The Can Covers fit both slim and regular cans — so you’re covered no matter what you’re sipping!

Golf Towel
$5

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!