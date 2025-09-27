New Holstein Historical Society Inc

New Holstein Historical Society Renewal Membership 2026

Individual Membership
$20

Renews yearly on: January 1

✅One free admission to Timm House or Pioneer Corner Museum per year.

Family Membership
$30

Renews yearly on: January 1

✅One free admission to both the Timm House and Pioneer Corner Museum

Friend of the Society
$65

Renews yearly on: January 1

✅Two free admissions to both the Timm House and Pioneer Corner Museum

Trailblazer Membership
$125

Renews yearly on: January 1

✅Two free admissions to both the Timm House and Pioneer Corner Museum

✅Two complimentary tickets to the annual luncheon

Sustaining Member
$250

Renews yearly on: January 1

✅Four free admissions to both the Timm House and Pioneer Corner Museum

✅Two complementary tickets to the annual luncheon

Founders Circle
$500

Renews yearly on: January 1

✅Four free admissions to both the Timm House and Pioneer Corner Museum

✅Four complementary tickets to the annual luncheon

