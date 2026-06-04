New Hope For Marketview Heights Inc

Hosted by

New Hope For Marketview Heights Inc

About this event

New Hope for Marketview Heights Golf Tournament 2026

760 Scottsville-Chili Rd

Scottsville, NY 14546, USA

Single Player
$125

INCLUDES:
-green fees for 18 holes

-golf cart

-water and snacks

-awards

-dinner


SCHEDULE:

Registration: 11:00 AM

Shotgun start: 1:00 PM

FORMAT: 18 Hole Scramble Play


CONTESTS:

-hole in one

-longest drive

-closest to the pin

- best foursome score

*If you do not wish to donate extra funds to Zeffy, please be sure to choose "other" and type "0" under the "Help keep Zeffy free for New Hope for Marketview Heights Inc." section.

Foursome
$480

INCLUDES:
-green fees for 18 holes

-golf cart

-water and snacks

-awards

-dinner


SCHEDULE:

Registration: 11:00 AM

Shotgun start: 1:00 PM

FORMAT: 18 Hole Scramble Play


CONTESTS:

-hole in one

-longest drive

-closest to the pin

- best foursome score


*If you do not wish to donate extra funds to Zeffy, please be sure to choose "other" and type "0" under the "Help keep Zeffy free for New Hope for Marketview Heights Inc." section.

Dinner Only
$35

*If you do not wish to donate extra funds to Zeffy, please be sure to choose "other" and type "0" under the "Help keep Zeffy free for New Hope for Marketview Heights Inc." section.

Sponsorship: Hole In One
$500

Sponsors will be acknowledged with an 18” x 24” monochrome sign featuring the name of their business.


*If you do not wish to donate extra funds to Zeffy, please be sure to choose "other" and type "0" under the "Help keep Zeffy free for New Hope for Marketview Heights Inc." section.

Sponsorship: Closest to the Pin
$350

Sponsors will be acknowledged with an 18” x 24” monochrome sign featuring the name of their business.


*If you do not wish to donate extra funds to Zeffy, please be sure to choose "other" and type "0" under the "Help keep Zeffy free for New Hope for Marketview Heights Inc." section.

Sponsorship: Judson Longest Drive
$150

Sponsors will be acknowledged with an 18” x 24” monochrome sign featuring the name of their business.


*If you do not wish to donate extra funds to Zeffy, please be sure to choose "other" and type "0" under the "Help keep Zeffy free for New Hope for Marketview Heights Inc." section.

Sponsorship: Hole in One
$50

Sponsors will be acknowledged with an 18” x 24” monochrome sign featuring the name of their business.


*If you do not wish to donate extra funds to Zeffy, please be sure to choose "other" and type "0" under the "Help keep Zeffy free for New Hope for Marketview Heights Inc." section.

Add a donation for New Hope For Marketview Heights Inc

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