New Hope for Marketview Heights Golf Tournament 2026

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About this event
INCLUDES:
-green fees for 18 holes
-golf cart
-water and snacks
-awards
-dinner
SCHEDULE:
Registration: 11:00 AM
Shotgun start: 1:00 PM
FORMAT: 18 Hole Scramble Play
CONTESTS:
-hole in one
-longest drive
-closest to the pin
- best foursome score
*If you do not wish to donate extra funds to Zeffy, please be sure to choose "other" and type "0" under the "Help keep Zeffy free for New Hope for Marketview Heights Inc." section.
INCLUDES:
-green fees for 18 holes
-golf cart
-water and snacks
-awards
-dinner
SCHEDULE:
Registration: 11:00 AM
Shotgun start: 1:00 PM
FORMAT: 18 Hole Scramble Play
CONTESTS:
-hole in one
-longest drive
-closest to the pin
- best foursome score
*If you do not wish to donate extra funds to Zeffy, please be sure to choose "other" and type "0" under the "Help keep Zeffy free for New Hope for Marketview Heights Inc." section.
*If you do not wish to donate extra funds to Zeffy, please be sure to choose "other" and type "0" under the "Help keep Zeffy free for New Hope for Marketview Heights Inc." section.
Sponsors will be acknowledged with an 18” x 24” monochrome sign featuring the name of their business.
*If you do not wish to donate extra funds to Zeffy, please be sure to choose "other" and type "0" under the "Help keep Zeffy free for New Hope for Marketview Heights Inc." section.
Sponsors will be acknowledged with an 18” x 24” monochrome sign featuring the name of their business.
*If you do not wish to donate extra funds to Zeffy, please be sure to choose "other" and type "0" under the "Help keep Zeffy free for New Hope for Marketview Heights Inc." section.
Sponsors will be acknowledged with an 18” x 24” monochrome sign featuring the name of their business.
*If you do not wish to donate extra funds to Zeffy, please be sure to choose "other" and type "0" under the "Help keep Zeffy free for New Hope for Marketview Heights Inc." section.
Sponsors will be acknowledged with an 18” x 24” monochrome sign featuring the name of their business.
*If you do not wish to donate extra funds to Zeffy, please be sure to choose "other" and type "0" under the "Help keep Zeffy free for New Hope for Marketview Heights Inc." section.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!