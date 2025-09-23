New Hope Resource Center's Online Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Estimated Value $500
Starting bid
Estimated Value $300
Starting bid
Estimated Value $1800
Starting bid
Estimate Value $125
Starting bid
Estimated Value $140
Starting bid
Estimated Value $150
Starting bid
Starting bid
Estimated Value $90
Starting bid
Estimated Value $175
Starting bid
Estimated Value $65
Starting bid
Estimated Value $70
Starting bid
Estimated Value $55
Starting bid
Estimated Value $150
Starting bid
Estimated Value $90
Starting bid
Estimated Value $65
Starting bid
Estimated Value $90
Starting bid
Estimated Value $110
Starting bid
Starting bid
Estimated Value $175
Starting bid
Retails for +/- $1700
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