Hosted by

New Hope Resource Center

About this event

Sales closed

New Hope Resource Center's Online Auction

Golf Basket item
Golf Basket item
Golf Basket item
Golf Basket
$75

Starting bid

Estimated Value $500

Gonzaga Men's Basketball Tickets and Shirts item
Gonzaga Men's Basketball Tickets and Shirts item
Gonzaga Men's Basketball Tickets and Shirts
$50

Starting bid

Estimated Value $300

Beachfront Bungalow item
Beachfront Bungalow item
Beachfront Bungalow
$500

Starting bid

Estimated Value $1800

Apple Basket item
Apple Basket item
Apple Basket item
Apple Basket
$25

Starting bid

Estimate Value $125

Wine Basket #1 item
Wine Basket #1 item
Wine Basket #1 item
Wine Basket #1
$30

Starting bid

Estimated Value $140

Wine Basket #2 item
Wine Basket #2 item
Wine Basket #2
$30

Starting bid

Estimated Value $150

Handmade Quilt item
Handmade Quilt
$25

Starting bid

Garden Basket item
Garden Basket item
Garden Basket item
Garden Basket
$20

Starting bid

Estimated Value $90

Christmas Basket item
Christmas Basket item
Christmas Basket
$30

Starting bid

Estimated Value $175

Girl Basket, 4-5 years old item
Girl Basket, 4-5 years old item
Girl Basket, 4-5 years old item
Girl Basket, 4-5 years old
$15

Starting bid

Estimated Value $65

Coffee Basket item
Coffee Basket item
Coffee Basket item
Coffee Basket
$15

Starting bid

Estimated Value $70

Sourdough Basket item
Sourdough Basket item
Sourdough Basket item
Sourdough Basket
$10

Starting bid

Estimated Value $55

Puzzle Basket item
Puzzle Basket item
Puzzle Basket item
Puzzle Basket
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Value $150

Picnic Wine Basket item
Picnic Wine Basket item
Picnic Wine Basket item
Picnic Wine Basket
$20

Starting bid

Estimated Value $90

Boy Basket, 4-5 years old item
Boy Basket, 4-5 years old item
Boy Basket, 4-5 years old item
Boy Basket, 4-5 years old
$15

Starting bid

Estimated Value $65

Champagne Basket item
Champagne Basket item
Champagne Basket item
Champagne Basket
$20

Starting bid

Estimated Value $90

Hello Fall Basket item
Hello Fall Basket item
Hello Fall Basket item
Hello Fall Basket
$25

Starting bid

Estimated Value $110

Queen Handmade Quilt item
Queen Handmade Quilt
$25

Starting bid

Scrapbooking Basket item
Scrapbooking Basket item
Scrapbooking Basket item
Scrapbooking Basket
$45

Starting bid

Estimated Value $175

Delta 18" Drill Press With Lasers item
Delta 18" Drill Press With Lasers item
Delta 18" Drill Press With Lasers item
Delta 18" Drill Press With Lasers
$800

Starting bid

Retails for +/- $1700

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