Humanists of West Florida

Offered by

Humanists of West Florida

About the memberships

NEW Humanists of West Florida Membership 2026

Regular Membership
$20

Valid until March 21, 2027

Household Membership-1Vote
$30

Valid until March 21, 2027

Household membership holds one vote total. For multiple votes, please choose regular membership.

Student Membership
$10

Valid until March 21, 2027

Silver Distinguished Donor
$100

Valid until March 21, 2027

Gold Distinguished Donor
$250

Valid until March 21, 2027

Platinum Distinguished Donor
$500

Valid until March 21, 2027

Organization/Corporate Backer-no voting rights
$100

Valid until March 21, 2027

Sponsor Membership
$10

Valid until March 21, 2027

If you wish to pay for a membership for another individual please let us know who the sponsorship is for.

Add a donation for Humanists of West Florida

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!