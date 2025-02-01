Divya Swara - Fundraising music concert for Jaya Hanuman Temple

By purchasing this ticket, you graciously donate one square foot of land (Bhoomi Dhanam) for our new temple. In recognition of your generosity, you will receive exclusive Level 2 seating at our music concert.
VIP Ticket
$101
Ticket holder will receive level 2 seating
General Admission Ticket
$31
Ticket holder will receive level 1 seating.
Kids tickets
$21
Children between the ages of 5 and 12 are required to have a ticket and must be accompanied by a parent. They can be seated in the same area as their accompanying parent.
Dinner box
$13
A healthy and delicious south Indian meal.
Corporate Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
We welcome corporate diamond sponsors for our fundraiser events. Each corporate sponsor will be able to host a booth in the receiving area for the concert, will be able host their banners in their venue, and will get special callouts during the event and in our advertisements.
