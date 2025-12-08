New Jersey Breastfeeding Coalition

New Jersey Breastfeeding Coalition Membership

The Community Member is starting level which requires no financial commitment but grants you essential engagement. You get access to our emails and newsletters, the right to attend all general meetings, and the crucial privilege to vote for Board Members, ensuring your voice is heard in selecting the Coalition's leadership.

  • Stay Informed: Receive essential NJBC emails and newsletters (research, events, policy updates).
  • Participate: Right to attend all general meetings.
  • Elect Leaders: Ability to vote for Board Members, influencing the organization's direction (must attend at least 1 full meeting/year to vote).
The Professional Member level is for those ready to deepen their commitment to NJBC, gaining enhanced benefits and exclusive advantages. This tier includes all Community Member privileges (emails, meetings, Board voting) plus significant professional and financial perks.


Paid members access exclusive discounts and perks, often including reduced fees for annual conferences, educational workshops, and valuable resources. This membership is a powerful investment that provides immediate value and robust support for your advocacy and professional development.

  • All Free Member Benefits Included: (Emails/Newsletters, Meeting Attendance, Board Voting).
  • Exclusive Discounts: Access reduced registration fees for annual conferences and educational workshops.
  • Professional Perks: Receive discounts on valuable resources for lactation professionals and advocates.
  • Deepened Commitment: Directly invest in and support the Coalition's mission.
  • Enhanced Value: Gain professional and financial advantages for your advocacy work.
The Provider Member level is for those ready to deepen their commitment to NJBC, gaining enhanced benefits and exclusive advantages. This tier includes all Free Member privileges (emails, meetings, Board voting) plus significant professional and financial perks. You also save 50% on a 12 month listing on Zipmilk.org.


Paid members access exclusive discounts and perks, often including reduced fees for annual conferences, educational workshops, and valuable resources. This membership is a powerful investment that provides immediate value and robust support for your advocacy and professional development.

  • All Free Member Benefits Included: (Emails/Newsletters, Meeting Attendance, Board Voting).
  • Listing on ZipMilk.org: Gain a highly valuable listing on New Jersey's premier statewide database for breastfeeding support, ensuring families and healthcare providers across the state can easily find and refer to you.
  • Exclusive Discounts: Access reduced registration fees for annual conferences and educational workshops.
  • Professional Perks: Receive discounts on valuable resources for lactation professionals and advocates.
  • Deepened Commitment: Directly invest in and support the Coalition's mission.
  • Enhanced Value: Gain professional and financial advantages for your advocacy work.

After you complete this form, please also complete the form to provide your Provider-specific information.

