New Jersey Breastfeeding Coalition Membership

About the memberships
Valid until March 10, 2027
The Community Member is starting level which requires no financial commitment but grants you essential engagement. You get access to our emails and newsletters, the right to attend all general meetings, and the crucial privilege to vote for Board Members, ensuring your voice is heard in selecting the Coalition's leadership.
Valid until March 10, 2027
The Professional Member level is for those ready to deepen their commitment to NJBC, gaining enhanced benefits and exclusive advantages. This tier includes all Community Member privileges (emails, meetings, Board voting) plus significant professional and financial perks.
Paid members access exclusive discounts and perks, often including reduced fees for annual conferences, educational workshops, and valuable resources. This membership is a powerful investment that provides immediate value and robust support for your advocacy and professional development.
Valid until March 10, 2027
The Provider Member level is for those ready to deepen their commitment to NJBC, gaining enhanced benefits and exclusive advantages. This tier includes all Free Member privileges (emails, meetings, Board voting) plus significant professional and financial perks. You also save 50% on a 12 month listing on Zipmilk.org.
Paid members access exclusive discounts and perks, often including reduced fees for annual conferences, educational workshops, and valuable resources. This membership is a powerful investment that provides immediate value and robust support for your advocacy and professional development.
After you complete this form, please also complete the form to provide your Provider-specific information.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!