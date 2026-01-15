New Jersey Cops 4 Kids Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
For first time new members.
Valid for one year
For those members who are renewing and have not met the minimum fundraising / community service requirements.
Valid for one year
For those members renewing who have completed the minimum requirements for fundraising / community service.
No expiration
For those members who are sponsored. (Sponsor pays membership)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!