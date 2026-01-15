Essex County Cops 4 Kids

New Jersey Cops 4 Kids Memberships

New Membership
$120

Valid for one year

For first time new members.

Basic Renewal Membership
$120

Valid for one year

For those members who are renewing and have not met the minimum fundraising / community service requirements.

Bonus Renewal Membership
$60

Valid for one year

For those members renewing who have completed the minimum requirements for fundraising / community service.

Sponsored Membership
Free

No expiration

For those members who are sponsored. (Sponsor pays membership)

