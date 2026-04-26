New Jersey Leadership Collective Fellows Fundraiser

About this event
This covers the cost on one weekend of training for our 25 fellows.
* VIP Access: 10 complimentary tickets for event entry.
* Drink Tickets: 10 complimentary drink tickets.
* Premium Branding: Top-tier logo placement on sponsorship display.
* Media Coverage: Dedicated sponsor spotlight post on NJLC’s official social media page.
This covers the cost of one fellow for the class of 2027.
* VIP Access: 5 complimentary tickets for event entry.
* Drink Tickets: 5 complimentary drink tickets.
* Branding: Large logo placement on sponsorship display.
This covers the cost of one lunch meal for the class of 2027.
* VIP Access: 3 complimentary tickets for event entry.
* Drink Tickets: 3 complimentary drink tickets.
* Branding: Medium logo placement on sponsorship display.
This covers the cost of one year of NJLC's office supplies and operational expenses.
* VIP Access: 2 complimentary tickets for event entry.
* Drink Tickets: 2 complimentary drink tickets.
* Branding: Small logo placement on sponsorship display.
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