New Jersey Leadership Collective

Hosted by

New Jersey Leadership Collective

About this event

New Jersey Leadership Collective Fellows Fundraiser

800 Ocean Ave Second Floor

Asbury Park, NJ 07712, USA

Attendee
$50
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500

This covers the cost on one weekend of training for our 25 fellows.


* VIP Access: 10 complimentary tickets for event entry.
* Drink Tickets: 10 complimentary drink tickets.
* Premium Branding: Top-tier logo placement on sponsorship display.
* Media Coverage: Dedicated sponsor spotlight post on NJLC’s official social media page.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

This covers the cost of one fellow for the class of 2027.


* VIP Access: 5 complimentary tickets for event entry.
* Drink Tickets: 5 complimentary drink tickets.
* Branding: Large logo placement on sponsorship display.

Silver Sponsorship
$500

This covers the cost of one lunch meal for the class of 2027.


* VIP Access: 3 complimentary tickets for event entry.
* Drink Tickets: 3 complimentary drink tickets.
* Branding: Medium logo placement on sponsorship display.

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

This covers the cost of one year of NJLC's office supplies and operational expenses.


* VIP Access: 2 complimentary tickets for event entry.
* Drink Tickets: 2 complimentary drink tickets.
* Branding: Small logo placement on sponsorship display.

Student / Young Professional
$35
Add a donation for New Jersey Leadership Collective

$

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