நியூ ஜெர்சி தமிழர்/New Jersey Thamizhar — உறுப்பினர் பதிவு/ Member Registration (2026)

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 31
(Ages 16–25 for students, 60+ for seniors)
🎓 Student: Ages 16–25, full-time student (ID may be requested).
👴 Senior: Ages 60+ (self-declaration).
Plan for one person only
Members get a discounted entry fee for the NJT Red ticket events (3-4 events)
Members have the right to participate in NJT's affairs
Can attend General Body Meeting, can join an Executive committee, and become an office bearer if greater than 18.
Membership for one calendar year
Jan 1st 2026 - December 31 2026
Red Ticket Event Schedule:
• January - NJT Thai Kondattam (from 2027 only)
• April - NJT புத்தாண்டு சங்கமம் (Tamil New Year)
• July - NJT Kodai Thiruvizha (Summer Festival)
• October - NJT Dheeba Thiruvizha (Festival of Lights)
Renews yearly on: December 31
Should be 18 years old and above
Plan for one person only
Members get discounted entry tickets for the NJT Red ticket events (3-4 events)
Members have the right to participate in NJT's affairs
Can attend General Body Meeting, can join an Executive committee, and become an office bearer
Membership for one calendar year
Jan 1st 2026 - December 31 2026
Renews yearly on: December 31
Should be 18 years old and above
Plan includes immediate family members only
Members get discounted entry tickets for the NJT Red ticket events (3-4 events)
Members have the right to participate in NJT's affairs
Can attend General Body Meeting, can join an Executive committee, and become an office bearer
Membership for one calendar year
Jan 1st 2026 - December 31 2026
Renews yearly on: December 31
Should be 18 years old and above
Plan includes immediate family members only
Free entry to the NJT Red ticket events (3-4 events)
Member gets Patron badge, VIP seating, and recognition on our website & newsletter.
Members have the right to participate in NJT's affairs
Can attend General Body Meeting, can join an Executive committee, and become an office bearer
Membership for one calendar year
Jan 1st 2026 - December 31 2026
No expiration
Stay Connected with NJT
Individual membership
No discounts on NJT events
No Participation in NJT affairs, General Body Meeting, Executive committee & Office bearer.
Membership for the calendar year until Dec 2026.
$
