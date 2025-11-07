நியூ ஜெர்சி தமிழர்/New Jersey Thamizhar — உறுப்பினர் பதிவு/ Member Registration (2026)

(Ages 16–25 for students, 60+ for seniors)

🎓 Student: Ages 16–25, full-time student (ID may be requested).

👴 Senior: Ages 60+ (self-declaration).

Plan for one person only

Members get a discounted entry fee for the NJT Red ticket events (3-4 events)

Members have the right to participate in NJT's affairs

Can attend General Body Meeting, can join an Executive committee, and become an office bearer if greater than 18.

Membership for one calendar year

Jan 1st 2026 - December 31 2026

Red Ticket Event Schedule:

•⁠ ⁠January - NJT Thai Kondattam (from 2027 only)

•⁠ ⁠April - NJT புத்தாண்டு சங்கமம் (Tamil New Year)

•⁠ ⁠July - NJT Kodai Thiruvizha (Summer Festival)

•⁠ ⁠October - NJT Dheeba Thiruvizha (Festival of Lights)