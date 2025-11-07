New Jersey Thamizhar

நியூ ஜெர்சி தமிழர்/New Jersey Thamizhar — உறுப்பினர் பதிவு/ Member Registration (2026)

Active Member - Student(16-25)/Senior 60+
$15

Renews yearly on: December 31

(Ages 16–25 for students, 60+ for seniors)

🎓 Student: Ages 16–25, full-time student (ID may be requested).

👴 Senior: Ages 60+ (self-declaration).

Plan for one person only

Members get a discounted entry fee for the NJT Red ticket events (3-4 events)

Members have the right to participate in NJT's affairs

Can attend General Body Meeting, can join an Executive committee, and become an office bearer if greater than 18.

Membership for one calendar year

Jan 1st 2026 - December 31 2026

Red Ticket Event Schedule:
•⁠  ⁠January - NJT Thai Kondattam (from 2027 only)
•⁠  ⁠April - NJT புத்தாண்டு சங்கமம் (Tamil New Year)
•⁠  ⁠July - NJT Kodai Thiruvizha (Summer Festival)
•⁠  ⁠October - NJT Dheeba Thiruvizha (Festival of Lights)

Active Member- Individual
$30

Renews yearly on: December 31

Should be 18 years old and above

Plan for one person only

Members get discounted entry tickets for the NJT Red ticket events (3-4 events)

Members have the right to participate in NJT's affairs

Can attend General Body Meeting, can join an Executive committee, and become an office bearer

Membership for one calendar year

Jan 1st 2026 - December 31 2026

Active Member - Family (Most Popular)
$50

Renews yearly on: December 31

Should be 18 years old and above

Plan includes immediate family members only

Members get discounted entry tickets for the NJT Red ticket events (3-4 events)

Members have the right to participate in NJT's affairs

Can attend General Body Meeting, can join an Executive committee, and become an office bearer


Membership for one calendar year

Jan 1st 2026 - December 31 2026

Patron Member - Family/individual Coverage
$100

Renews yearly on: December 31

Should be 18 years old and above

Plan includes immediate family members only

Free entry to the NJT Red ticket events (3-4 events)

Member gets Patron badge, VIP seating, and recognition on our website & newsletter.

Members have the right to participate in NJT's affairs

Can attend General Body Meeting, can join an Executive committee, and become an office bearer


Membership for one calendar year

Jan 1st 2026 - December 31 2026


Community Member
Free

No expiration

Stay Connected with NJT

Individual membership

No discounts on NJT events

No Participation in NJT affairs, General Body Meeting, Executive committee & Office bearer.

Membership for the calendar year until Dec 2026.

Add a donation for New Jersey Thamizhar

$

