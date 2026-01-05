New Kent Christian School's Student Art Auction

Hosted by
Student artists used their fingerprints and colored stamp ink to create a flower garden on canvas paper, with student names intricately displayed along the stems. Framed size: 11 × 14.
Student artists designed colorful artwork on 4 × 4 plastic sheets using permanent markers. After baking to reduce their size, the pieces were mounted on canvas. Framed size: 12 × 12
Student artists designed colorful artwork on 4 × 4 plastic sheets using permanent markers. After baking to reduce their size, the pieces were mounted on frame board. Framed size: 12 × 12
Student artists explored color blending using markers and isopropyl alcohol on ceramic disks, which are anchored to a 19-inch birch branch.
Student artists explored color blending using markers and isopropyl alcohol on ceramic disks, which are anchored to a 16-inch birch branch.
Student artists combined colored felt and buttons to create vibrant, three-dimensional textures, resulting in a playful and engaging artwork. Framed: 12.5 × 15.5 inches.
Student artists combined colorful mosaic tiles with adhesive to craft vibrant designs on wood and glass. Each piece was finished with grout, creating a lasting, textured artwork. Size: 14.25 x 13.25 inches
Student artists combined colorful mosaic tiles with adhesive to create vibrant designs on wood and glass. Each piece was finished with grout for stability and texture. Size: 6.25 x 6.25 inches
Student artists experimented with watercolor paints to create vibrant designs with shapes on canvas paper. The strips were thoughtfully woven together to form a unique hanging artwork. Size: 17 × 28 inches.
Student artists combined cement and colorful mosaic tiles to craft a unique garden stone. Size: 8-inch round.
Student artists painted birch trees on a two-piece black canvas. Each tree carries a special mark from a student, making this diptych a collective expression of creativity. Size: 20 x 32 inches
A set of handmade crochet coasters featuring classic -square patterns in red, pink, and white. Created by a student artist, each piece blends soft textures with a playful, cozy color palette, making them both functional and decorative
This colorful beach sunset on a 12x12 canvas was painted by a young artist using bright and happy colors and playful brush strokes. Perfect for adding a joyful, coastal touch to any space.
12" round door hanger painted by a young artist that is versatile and flips for any season, Spring and Winter.
A playful charcoal drawing of a teapot, full of personality and charm. This fun artwork brings an everyday object to life and is sure to make viewers smile. Perfect for adding warmth and joy to any space. Size 12x 18 inches (no frame)
Silhouetted birds rest on calm water as the last light of day fades into night, capturing a peaceful moment between sunset and darkness. Size with frame: 18 x 15.5 inches
Two handcrafted candles shaped like fruit rest on a rustic wooden tray, celebrating warmth, creativity, and the simple beauty of nature, fragrance tea tree & lemon, measures 2.25 x 3 inches
Two handcrafted candles shaped like fruit rest on a rustic wooden tray, celebrating warmth, creativity, and the simple beauty of nature, rosemary measures 2.25 x 3 inches
Decorative set of ceramic/clay mushrooms created by a student artist. 2.5 inches
Painting created by student artist, size 8x10 inches framed.
Flower painting created by student artist, size 8x10 inches in frame
Valentine's wreath created by student artist, 14 inches round.
All student artists created vibrant heart designs on 4 × 4 plastic sheets using permanent markers. The hearts were baked to shrink and mounted with magnets for display. 1 set includes four 2-inch hearts.
Student artists’ everyday messy mats, used as protective layers during art class, have transformed into a stunning abstract artwork. Now framed, this piece celebrates creativity and can be hung in a very special place. Framed Size: 12 x 18 inches
“We are Gods masterpieces created for good works”
Ephesians 2:10
All student artists transformed 4 × 4 plastic sheets with colorful designs made from permanent markers. After baking to reduce size, the pieces were strung on jute with red pom-poms for a playful, hanging display, perfect for any mantle. Length: 82 inches
Student artists transformed 210 wooden sticks into a vibrant, collaborative artwork. Each stick was uniquely designed with markers, and together they form a framed wooden cross. Size: 33.25 x 25.25 inches
