New Kent Christian School's Student Art Auction

Adams Pre-K "Nature through Fingerprints" item
Adams Pre-K "Nature through Fingerprints"
$20

Starting bid

Student artists used their fingerprints and colored stamp ink to create a flower garden on canvas paper, with student names intricately displayed along the stems. Framed size: 11 × 14.

Hoffmeyer Pre-K "Nature through Fingerprints" item
Hoffmeyer Pre-K "Nature through Fingerprints"
$20

Starting bid

Student artists used their fingerprints and colored stamp ink to create a flower garden on canvas paper, with student names intricately displayed along the stems. Framed size: 11 × 14

Smoke Kindergarten "Flower of Hearts" item
Smoke Kindergarten "Flower of Hearts"
$20

Starting bid

Student artists designed colorful artwork on 4 × 4 plastic sheets using permanent markers. After baking to reduce their size, the pieces were mounted on canvas. Framed size: 12 × 12

Corker Kindergarten "Love of Jesus" item
Corker Kindergarten "Love of Jesus"
$20

Starting bid

Student artists designed colorful artwork on 4 × 4 plastic sheets using permanent markers. After baking to reduce their size, the pieces were mounted on frame board. Framed size: 12 × 12

Adamsons 1st Grade "Whimsical Windchimes" item
Adamsons 1st Grade "Whimsical Windchimes"
$20

Starting bid

Student artists explored color blending using markers and isopropyl alcohol on ceramic disks, which are anchored to a 19-inch birch branch.

Slater 1st Grade "Whimsical Windchimes" item
Slater 1st Grade "Whimsical Windchimes"
$20

Starting bid

Student artists explored color blending using markers and isopropyl alcohol on ceramic disks, which are anchored to a 16-inch birch branch.

Lavin & Myers 2nd Grade "Building Blessings" item
Lavin & Myers 2nd Grade "Building Blessings"
$20

Starting bid

Student artists combined colored felt and buttons to create vibrant, three-dimensional textures, resulting in a playful and engaging artwork. Framed: 12.5 × 15.5 inches.

Partin 3rd Grade "Light in Every Tile" Serving Tray item
Partin 3rd Grade "Light in Every Tile" Serving Tray
$20

Starting bid

Student artists combined colorful mosaic tiles with adhesive to craft vibrant designs on wood and glass. Each piece was finished with grout, creating a lasting, textured artwork. Size: 14.25 x 13.25 inches

Burke 3rd Grade "Divine Mosaic" Planter Vase item
Burke 3rd Grade "Divine Mosaic" Planter Vase
$20

Starting bid

Student artists combined colorful mosaic tiles with adhesive to create vibrant designs on wood and glass. Each piece was finished with grout for stability and texture. Size: 6.25 x 6.25 inches

Wickersham 4th Grade "Woven Blessings" item
Wickersham 4th Grade "Woven Blessings"
$20

Starting bid

Student artists experimented with watercolor paints to create vibrant designs with shapes on canvas paper. The strips were thoughtfully woven together to form a unique hanging artwork. Size: 17 × 28 inches.

Metheny 4th Grade "Faith in Stone" item
Metheny 4th Grade "Faith in Stone"
$20

Starting bid

Student artists combined cement and colorful mosaic tiles to craft a unique garden stone. Size: 8-inch round.

Stowe & Woodward 5th Grade "Roots & Grace" item
Stowe & Woodward 5th Grade "Roots & Grace"
$20

Starting bid

Student artists painted birch trees on a two-piece black canvas. Each tree carries a special mark from a student, making this diptych a collective expression of creativity. Size: 20 x 32 inches

Set of 4 crocheted Valentine Coasters by Maeve Carnell item
Set of 4 crocheted Valentine Coasters by Maeve Carnell
$15

Starting bid

A set of handmade crochet coasters featuring classic -square patterns in red, pink, and white. Created by a student artist, each piece blends soft textures with a playful, cozy color palette, making them both functional and decorative

Golden Hour by the Sea by Colton Strickler item
Golden Hour by the Sea by Colton Strickler
$20

Starting bid

This colorful beach sunset on a 12x12 canvas was painted by a young artist using bright and happy colors and playful brush strokes. Perfect for adding a joyful, coastal touch to any space.

Seasonal Door Hanger by Lindsey Chandler item
Seasonal Door Hanger by Lindsey Chandler
$15

Starting bid

12" round door hanger painted by a young artist that is versatile and flips for any season, Spring and Winter.

"Happy Teapot" by Kylie Kewer item
"Happy Teapot" by Kylie Kewer
$10

Starting bid

A playful charcoal drawing of a teapot, full of personality and charm. This fun artwork brings an everyday object to life and is sure to make viewers smile. Perfect for adding warmth and joy to any space. Size 12x 18 inches (no frame)

"Geese at Sunrise" Photo by James Starr item
"Geese at Sunrise" Photo by James Starr
$10

Starting bid

Silhouetted birds rest on calm water as the last light of day fades into night, capturing a peaceful moment between sunset and darkness. Size with frame: 18 x 15.5 inches

Set of 2 Candles by Ella Canaday item
Set of 2 Candles by Ella Canaday
$10

Starting bid

Two handcrafted candles shaped like fruit rest on a rustic wooden tray, celebrating warmth, creativity, and the simple beauty of nature, fragrance tea tree & lemon, measures 2.25 x 3 inches

Set of 2 Candles by Ella Canaday
$10

Starting bid

Two handcrafted candles shaped like fruit rest on a rustic wooden tray, celebrating warmth, creativity, and the simple beauty of nature, rosemary measures 2.25 x 3 inches

Ceramic Mushroom Set by Madie Coffman item
Ceramic Mushroom Set by Madie Coffman
$10

Starting bid

Decorative set of ceramic/clay mushrooms created by a student artist. 2.5 inches

Hand & Butterfly Painting by Madison Webb item
Hand & Butterfly Painting by Madison Webb
$10

Starting bid

Painting created by student artist, size 8x10 inches framed.

Flower Painting by Madison Webb item
Flower Painting by Madison Webb
$10

Starting bid

Flower painting created by student artist, size 8x10 inches in frame

Valentine Wreath by Madison Webb item
Valentine Wreath by Madison Webb
$10

Starting bid

Valentine's wreath created by student artist, 14 inches round.

Collaborative Student Work "Hearts of Hope" item
Collaborative Student Work "Hearts of Hope"
$10

Starting bid

All student artists created vibrant heart designs on 4 × 4 plastic sheets using permanent markers. The hearts were baked to shrink and mounted with magnets for display. 1 set includes four 2-inch hearts.

Collaborative Student Work- "Love in His Hands" item
Collaborative Student Work- "Love in His Hands"
$10

Starting bid

All Student artists created vibrant heart designs on 4 × 4 plastic sheets using permanent markers. The hearts were baked to shrink and mounted with magnets for display. 1 set includes four 2-inch hearts.

Collaborative Student Work "Messy Mat" item
Collaborative Student Work "Messy Mat"
$15

Starting bid

Student artists’ everyday messy mats, used as protective layers during art class, have transformed into a stunning abstract artwork. Now framed, this piece celebrates creativity and can be hung in a very special place. Framed Size: 12 x 18 inches

“We are Gods masterpieces created for good works”

Ephesians 2:10

Collaborative Student Work "String of Love" item
Collaborative Student Work "String of Love"
$10

Starting bid

All student artists transformed 4 × 4 plastic sheets with colorful designs made from permanent markers. After baking to reduce size, the pieces were strung on jute with red pom-poms for a playful, hanging display, perfect for any mantle. Length: 82 inches

Collaborative Student Work "210 Hands, 1 Cross" item
Collaborative Student Work "210 Hands, 1 Cross"
$25

Starting bid

Student artists transformed 210 wooden sticks into a vibrant, collaborative artwork. Each stick was uniquely designed with markers, and together they form a framed wooden cross. Size: 33.25 x 25.25 inches

