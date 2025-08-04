New Kent Middle School

Offered by

New Kent Middle School

About the memberships

New Kent Middle School PTO Boosters

Lion Spirit
Free

Valid for one year

Sign up so we can stay in touch about volunteering opportunities, upcoming meetings, events, fundraisers, and PTO news!

Lion Roar
$25

Valid for one year

Includes One T-Shirt and a NKMS drawstring bag!


(add $5 in the additional donation section for 2x or 3x)


*Helps support the activities provided by the PTO.


Lion Heart
$50

Valid for one year

Includes a T-shirt and a Hoodie!


(add $5 per in the additional donation section for 2x or 3x)


*Helps support the activities provided by the PTO.


Lion Pride
$100

Valid for one year

Includes 2 T-shirts, a Hoodie, a water bottle, a NKMS drawstring bag and a shoutout in the NKMS yearbook as a thank you for your support!


(add $5 per in the additional donation section for 2x or 3x)


*Helps support the activities provided by the PTO.

Add a donation for New Kent Middle School

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!