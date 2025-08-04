New Kent Middle School Spirit Shop

NKMS Scratch Gold Shirt item
NKMS Scratch Gold Shirt item
NKMS Scratch Gold Shirt
$20

Gildan Unisex Heavy Cotton T-Shirt. 5.3oz 100% Cotton Available in Youth Sizes to Adult 3X.

We Are Lions Blue Drawstring Bag item
We Are Lions Blue Drawstring Bag
$8

Polyester with contrasting simulated leather reinforcement black trim at the corners. Reinforced eyelets. Drawstring Closure. Spot Clean/Air Dry

20 OZ Lions Scratch Maars Water Bottle item
20 OZ Lions Scratch Maars Water Bottle
$15
Lions NK Athletic Royal Hoodie item
Lions NK Athletic Royal Hoodie item
Lions NK Athletic Royal Hoodie
$35

Hanes 50/50 Pullover Hoodie 7.8oz 50% Cotton/50% Polyester

Stacked NKMS Deep Royal Shirt item
Stacked NKMS Deep Royal Shirt item
Stacked NKMS Deep Royal Shirt
$20

Gildan Unisex 50/50 T-Shirt. 5.5oz 50% Adult Small to Adult 3X.

Property of NKMS Light Steel Hoodie item
Property of NKMS Light Steel Hoodie item
Property of NKMS Light Steel Hoodie
$35

Hanes 50/50 Pullover Hoodie 7.8oz 50% Cotton/50% Polyester

Lions Scratch Sport Gray Shirt item
Lions Scratch Sport Gray Shirt item
Lions Scratch Sport Gray Shirt
$20

Gildan Unisex Heavy Cotton T-Shirt. 5.3oz 90% Cotton/10% Polyester Available in Youth Sizes to Adult 3X.

Stacked NKMS Drawstring Bag item
Stacked NKMS Drawstring Bag
$8

Polyester with contrasting simulated leather reinforcement black trim at the corners. Reinforced eyelets. Drawstring Closure. Spot Clean/Air Dry

Lions NK Blue Drawstring Bag item
Lions NK Blue Drawstring Bag
$8

Polyester with contrasting simulated leather reinforcement black trim at the corners. Reinforced eyelets. Drawstring Closure. Spot Clean/Air Dry

Add a donation for New Kent Middle School

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!