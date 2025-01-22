New Level Fundraiser - Club Xtreme Volleyball

Prizes:
1st Place: Two-night stay at Book Cadillac + $150 Visa gift card
2nd Place: $50 Visa gift card
3rd Place: Club Xtreme gear
Ticket Prices: 1 Ticket: $20 or 3 Tickets: $50
Raffle Date: February 10th, 2025, 8:00 PM (Live on Instagram @ClubXtreme)
Thank You for Supporting Our Athletes!
Prizes:
1st Place: Two-night stay at Book Cadillac + $150 Visa gift card
2nd Place: $50 Visa gift card
3rd Place: Club Xtreme gear
Ticket Prices: 1 Ticket: $20 or 3 Tickets: $50
Raffle Date: February 10th, 2025, 8:00 PM (Live on Instagram @ClubXtreme)
Thank You for Supporting Our Athletes!
3 TICKET - Fundraiser - Club Xtreme Volleyball
$50
Prizes:
1st Place: Two-night stay at Book Cadillac + $150 Visa gift card
2nd Place: $50 Visa gift card
3rd Place: Club Xtreme gear
Ticket Prices: 1 Ticket: $20 or 3 Tickets: $50
Raffle Date: February 10th, 2025, 8:00 PM (Live on Instagram @ClubXtreme)
Thank You for Supporting Our Athletes!
Prizes:
1st Place: Two-night stay at Book Cadillac + $150 Visa gift card
2nd Place: $50 Visa gift card
3rd Place: Club Xtreme gear
Ticket Prices: 1 Ticket: $20 or 3 Tickets: $50
Raffle Date: February 10th, 2025, 8:00 PM (Live on Instagram @ClubXtreme)
Thank You for Supporting Our Athletes!
Add a donation for New Level Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!