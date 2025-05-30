Crusaders Fastpitch

Offered by

Crusaders Fastpitch

About this shop

New Level Softball Down Payments

JAMES 10B Down Payment
$500

Initial down payment for NLS James 10B team for the 2025-2026 Season.

JOHNSON 10A Down Payment
$500

Initial down payment for NLS Johnson 10A team for the 2025-2026 Season.

HARRISON 10A Down Payment
$500

Initial down payment for NLS Harrison 10A team for the 2025-2026 Season.

HENKEL 12B Down Payment
$500

Initial down payment for NLS Henkel 12B team for the 2025-2026 Season.

COFFEY 12A Down Payment
$500

Initial down payment for NLS Coffey 12A team for the 2025-2026 Season.

HOOD 12u Down Payment
$500

Initial down payment for NLS Hood 12u team for the 2025-2026 Season.

HELMS 14B Down Payment
$500

Initial down payment for NLS Helms 14A team for the 2025-2026 Season.

TYREE 14GOLD Down Payment
$500

Initial down payment for NLS Tyree 14A team for the 2025-2026 Season.

SIMON 14A Down Payment
$500

Initial down payment for NLS Simon 14A team for the 2025-2026 Season.

DAIL 16B Down Payment
$500

Initial down payment for NLS Dail 16B team for the 2025-2026 Season.

REYNOLDS 16A Down Payment
$500

Initial down payment for NLS Reynolds 16A team for the 2025-2026 Season.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!