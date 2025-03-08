World Reach Missions Inc
Donate to New Life Christian School
School Supplies
$25
add
School Uniform
$55
add
General Funds
$250
This will include things like special events like teacher appreciation week, student graduation, senior trips, etc.
This will include things like special events like teacher appreciation week, student graduation, senior trips, etc.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Half a Year Tuition
$375
This donation will cover half a year's tuition for one child.
This donation will cover half a year's tuition for one child.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
School Tuition
$750
This donation will cover a year's tuition for one child.
This donation will cover a year's tuition for one child.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
One Classroom Construction
$3,000
This will go towards building one new classroom at the school.
This will go towards building one new classroom at the school.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Building Projects
$25,000
This donation will go towards building 8 new classrooms at New Life Christian School.
This donation will go towards building 8 new classrooms at New Life Christian School.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout