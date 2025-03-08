Donate to New Life Christian School

School Supplies
$25
School Uniform
$55
General Funds
$250
This will include things like special events like teacher appreciation week, student graduation, senior trips, etc.
Half a Year Tuition
$375
This donation will cover half a year's tuition for one child.
School Tuition
$750
This donation will cover a year's tuition for one child.
One Classroom Construction
$3,000
This will go towards building one new classroom at the school.
Building Projects
$25,000
This donation will go towards building 8 new classrooms at New Life Christian School.
