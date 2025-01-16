New Life Christian Church Awards and Sneaker Ball Special Sponsorship

¼ page ad in Gala Event Program
Logo on Gala event webpage
Logo listing on ‘Supporter Wall” on our website
Acknowledgement at the event and on Social Media recognition leading up to event (Facebook and Instagram)
¼ page ad in Gala Event Program
Logo on Gala event webpage
Logo listing on ‘Supporter Wall” on our website
Acknowledgement at the event and on Social Media recognition leading up to event (Facebook and Instagram)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!