Hosted by

New Life Worship Center Pennsville

About this event

New Life Christmas Banquet 2025

80 S Hook Rd

Pennsville, NJ 08070, USA

Stuffed Chicken
$20

The stuffed chicken will have ham, mozzarella and sweet plantains inside, bacon outside. That will be served with the yellow rice, grilled veggies,  dinner roll and the sauces.

Pork Loin Gluten Free option
$20

The pork loin will be seasoned to perfection. That will be served with the yellow rice, grilled veggies,  dinner roll and the sauces.

Kids Chicken fingers
$14

This is for ages 5-12. This will be served with french fries.

Kids 4 and under Free
Free

If your child falls in this age group, and you plan on them eating chicken fingers please select this ticket. It is free of charge.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!