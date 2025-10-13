New Life Market

27450 Rd 148

Visalia, CA 93292, USA

General Vendor Space [10' x 10']
$35

Vendors are required to bring their own canopy, chairs, tables, and setup. If the vendor needs power, this may be available for certain prime locations at an extra cost. Please contact the organizer for any questions before reserving your spot.

Food Cottage Space [10' x 10']
$40

Includes anyone selling pre-packaged or prepared-off-site foods such as baked goods, popcorn, jams, candies, etc. Vendors are required to bring their own canopy, chairs, tables, and setup. If the vendor needs power, this may be available for certain prime locations at an extra cost. Please contact the organizer for any questions before reserving your spot.

Cooked-on-site Food Vendor [10' x 10']
$50

Vendors are required to bring their own canopy, chairs, tables, and setup. If the vendor needs power, this may be available for certain prime locations at an extra cost. All food vendors are subject to an additional 10% fee of all sales transactions. Please contact the organizer for any questions before reserving your spot.

Food Truck Space
$50

Vendors are required to bring their own canopy, chairs, tables, and setup. If the vendor needs power, this may be available at an extra cost. All food vendors are subject to an additional 10% fee of all sales transactions. Please contact the organizer for any questions before reserving your spot.

