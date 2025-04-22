New Life Preschool's Silent Auction

Includes one yoga mat and 5 free fitness classes at CYB Studios in Arroyo Grande. ($150 value for classes)
Room 5 - Family Art Basket
$30
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun family arts & crafts night! Thank you to Room 5 for all of the wonderful donations. Includes: $20 Hobby Lobby Gift Card, canvases, art kits, markers & pencils, paint, play doh, etc.
Room 6 Disney Kids Basket
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy ALL of the Disney fun for your kiddos! Includes: bubble wands, bubble blasters, mickey & princess mess free coloring, sidewalk chalk, on the go coloring, imagine ink color, 4t Mickey Shirt & 4t Woody & Buzz Shirt, blankets, microphone, costumes, writing tablets, books, games, ... etc... Estimated value over $300. Thank you Room 6!
Room 6 Disney Adult Basket
$50
Starting bid
Hurry & bid before Ms. Sarah bids on this amazing Disney adult basket :) Includes: Black tumbler, white tumbler, round snackle box, mickey calendar, minnie oven mitts, mickey dish towel, Red hurley bag, coffee mugs, coloring, ears, fanny packs, puzzles, socks, etc. You have to come see this one to see all it offers! Estimated value over $200. Thank you Room 6!
Room 1 - Camping Basket
$50
Starting bid
An amazing camping basket ALONG with a 1-night stay at Vespera hotel! Basket includes: 1 child camping chair, 1 adult camping chair, family fun games, snacks, s'mores kit, and little lanterns. Over $500 in value!
Room 2 Movie Night Basket
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy an amazing movie night in and out with your family, but also an amazing $450 photoshoot gift certificate! Basket includes: $85 Regal Cards, $50 Fair Oaks Cards, $50 Branch St. Deli, Coffee gift cards, candy, popcorn, drinks, blankets, and more!
Room 7 Spa Basket
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy a cozy night in with Room 7's spa basket. Includes two different spa gift cards, face masks, socks, lotions, candles, and bath bombs
Room 8 (2 for 1) Beach Basket!
$50
Starting bid
A fun day at the beach! Includes: $50 Esteem Surf Shop Giftcard w/ Sticker
$100 Woolys Giftcard
1 Beachcomber Bag
2 Shovels
2 Mesh Sand Shovels
3 Buckets
1 Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 30
1 Beach Blanket
1 JBL Portable Bluetooth Speaker
1 lb bag of Salt Water Taffy from HotLix
1 Surfer Dude
1 Gorich Beach Tent for 3-4 People
1 Kids Beach Chair
1 Bumkins Waterproof Wet Bag
1 box of Sand Toys (only a few visible in basket)
3 Shell Bags
3 Turkish Style Beach Towels
1 Ladies Fold Up Sun Hat
1 Keep Cool Bag
Family Photo Shoot
$50
Starting bid
Just added! A 15-minute lightning session with Samantha Marie Photography! Valued at $200.
