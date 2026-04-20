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New Life Community

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New Life Preschool's Silent Auction

Dog spa basket - Room 6 item
Dog spa basket - Room 6
$50

Starting bid

(Valued at $150)
pet grooming certificate to muddy paws in a AG ($85)

Treats x2,

toys x3,

poop bags,

bath towel,

brush,

eye wipes,

pet cologne,

waterless shampoo,

Medium spa wellness basket - Room 6 item
Medium spa wellness basket - Room 6
$50

Starting bid

Valued ($350)
30 minute massage at live well slo ($75 value)

chiropractic service from live well slo ($50+ expected value)

2 Silk pillowcases,

bath salt,

hand lotion/ set, hair towel,

lip mask,

facial masks,

soft cloud socks,

body scrub,

bath bombs,

eye mask,

face roller,

loop earplugs, ,

Bri’s sweet retreat cookies

integrative health discount (coupon) at live well slo with Chelsea

Cal Poly Athletics Basket - Room 8 item
Cal Poly Athletics Basket - Room 8 item
Cal Poly Athletics Basket - Room 8
$75

Starting bid

Cal Poly Athletics Basket (value ~ $375)


• 2 general admission tickets to 9 different sport games at Cal Poly

• 2 Cal Poly hoodies (size large)

• Cal Poly Athletics long sleeve

• Cal Poly Athletics short sleeve (size medium)

Family Night - Room 5 item
Family Night - Room 5 item
Family Night - Room 5
$50

Starting bid

Doordash Gift Card - $50

Jord Talley Mini Photo Session

Regal Gift Card - $50

Minno Kids Annual Membership - $70

Hobby Lobby Gift Card - $50

Slo Children's Museum Passes (x4)

Lego Set (x2)

Card Games

Candyland Game

Quilt made by New Life Blanket Ministry

General Donation item
General Donation
$25

Starting bid

Don't need a basket full of goodies, but still want to support? You are welcome to donate here which will help us buy a new umbrella for our playground!

Large dog spa basket -Room 6 item
Large dog spa basket -Room 6
$50

Starting bid

(valued at $375)
gift certificate for a spa day/daycare stay at barking acres country club up on the Mesa in Arroyo Grande ($120)


Balm,

ear powder,

tick spray,

toys x7,

poop bags,

fresh breath,

treats x3,

tick tweezer,

brush,

wipes,

shampoo,

ear cleaner,

Candle Making Session & Dinner Gift Card - Room 6 item
Candle Making Session & Dinner Gift Card - Room 6
$50

Starting bid

(value $200)

Mayan collective in slo- candlemaking session for one adult and two kids ($120)

Mason bar and kitchen $50 giftcard 

a pair of locally made earrings from woven handmade


Hotel Stay & Best of the Coast Basket - Room 8 item
Hotel Stay & Best of the Coast Basket - Room 8 item
Hotel Stay & Best of the Coast Basket - Room 8
$150

Starting bid

Valued over $500

• One-night stay in ocean view room at Seacrest Hotel, Pismo Beach

• Old Juan’s Cantina gift card ($50)

• Hive / The Annex gift card ($40)

• Scout Coffee gift card ($25)

• Mr. Pickle’s gift card ($15)

• Bottle of Claiborne & Churchill Pinot Noir

• Splash Cafe Swag

• Local Swag

• 2 Splash Café hot sauce bottles

• Local jerky x 2

• Bag of SLO Roasted Coffee

• 4 Various local BBQ spices

& more local treats!

General Donation item
General Donation
$25

Starting bid

Don't need a basket full of goodies, but still want to support? You are welcome to donate here which will help us buy a new sand digger for our playground.

General Donation item
General Donation
$25

Starting bid

Don't need a basket full of goodies, but still want to support? You are welcome to donate here which will help us buy a new umbrella for our playground!

Spa Basket - Room 8 item
Spa Basket - Room 8 item
Spa Basket - Room 8
$50

Starting bid

Includes:

Haircut & Wash

Brushes

Product

Clips

Scrunchies

ETC.


Hotel Stay & Gift Basket - Room 7 item
Hotel Stay & Gift Basket - Room 7
$150

Starting bid

Estimated Value over $700


Vespera 1 night stay with $100 dinner included

Two bottle wine bag

Electric wine opener set

2 cotton beach towels 

Mesh beach bag 

Set of 4 stainless steel wine glasses 

2 bottles of wine

Family Pizza Night - Room 8 item
Family Pizza Night - Room 8 item
Family Pizza Night - Room 8
$50

Starting bid

(valued $200)


• $100 Gift Card to Palo Mesa

• Palo Mesa Swag

• Oil & Vinegar

• Bottle of Pinot

• Pizza Making Wooden Toy

Large spa wellness basket - Room 6 item
Large spa wellness basket - Room 6
$150

Starting bid

(valued at $750)
two night stay in Morro Bay at a Airbnb for two people

$50 gift card to Sycamore mineral Springs.

$50 gift card to charcuterie by Gena,


Handmade large cozy blanket,

two heart shaped sunglasses,

massage gun,

two robes,

a set of coffee/tea mugs with tea and honey,

under eye masks,

Bri’s sweet retreat cookies,

Hair & Spa Package - Room 6 item
Hair & Spa Package - Room 6
$50

Starting bid

(valued $350)

Manicure at Salt And Stone salon in arroyo grande ($60)

haircut, wash and style at LVL salon in Nipomo ($75)

Adara Signature Facial (https://www.adaramedspa.com/facials)

bottle of white wine from Paso

Date Night Basket - Room 8 item
Date Night Basket - Room 8 item
Date Night Basket - Room 8
$100

Starting bid

(value $450)


• Ember gift card – $150

• 2 Cal Poly Performing Arts Center tickets

• Peacock Cellars wine tasting for 2

• Bottle of Peacock Cellars wine

• 2 hours complimentary babysitting (Miss Sarah)

• Pottery Barn blanket

• Almond brittle

• Tapple Mini game

Ice Chest & Family Beach Bag - Room 7 item
Ice Chest & Family Beach Bag - Room 7 item
Ice Chest & Family Beach Bag - Room 7 item
Ice Chest & Family Beach Bag - Room 7
$100

Starting bid

Rovr Ice Chest ($300)

Bluetooth speaker 

Beach umbrella 

Waterproof dry bag

Snack tray

Sun Bum spray 

Sun bum 3pack chapstick 

Kids sunglasses 

2 beach towels 

Nuts

Pretzels 

Popcorn 

2 boxes simple mills crackers 

Kids water bottle 

Beach tote with water toys

Beach blanket 


Beach Bag with Chairs - Room 7 item
Beach Bag with Chairs - Room 7 item
Beach Bag with Chairs - Room 7
$50

Starting bid

Beach bag

2 beach chairs 

Dry bag

Pretzels 

2 beach towels 

2 bottles of wine

Kids water bottle 

Sand toy set 

Sun Bum spray sunscreen 

Sun Bum kids sunscreen 

After sun body butter 

Woman's Beach Hat

Private Dinner - Room 6 item
Private Dinner - Room 6
$100

Starting bid

(valued $550)

Private dinner up to six people with a three course meal or three dinner meal prep for up to five people and a bottle of red wine from Paso


https://www.midreamcatering.com/

Dolphin Bay Facial & Pool Pass - Room 6 item
Dolphin Bay Facial & Pool Pass - Room 6
$50

Starting bid

(Valued $350)

The spa at dolphin Bay 60 minute facial, 30 minute sauna and pool pass/ bottle of dry Gewürztraminer wine

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!