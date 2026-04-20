New Life Preschool's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
(Valued at $150)
pet grooming certificate to muddy paws in a AG ($85)
Treats x2,
toys x3,
poop bags,
bath towel,
brush,
eye wipes,
pet cologne,
waterless shampoo,
Starting bid
Valued ($350)
30 minute massage at live well slo ($75 value)
chiropractic service from live well slo ($50+ expected value)
2 Silk pillowcases,
bath salt,
hand lotion/ set, hair towel,
lip mask,
facial masks,
soft cloud socks,
body scrub,
bath bombs,
eye mask,
face roller,
loop earplugs, ,
Bri’s sweet retreat cookies
integrative health discount (coupon) at live well slo with Chelsea
Starting bid
Cal Poly Athletics Basket (value ~ $375)
• 2 general admission tickets to 9 different sport games at Cal Poly
• 2 Cal Poly hoodies (size large)
• Cal Poly Athletics long sleeve
• Cal Poly Athletics short sleeve (size medium)
Starting bid
Doordash Gift Card - $50
Jord Talley Mini Photo Session
Regal Gift Card - $50
Minno Kids Annual Membership - $70
Hobby Lobby Gift Card - $50
Slo Children's Museum Passes (x4)
Lego Set (x2)
Card Games
Candyland Game
Quilt made by New Life Blanket Ministry
Starting bid
Don't need a basket full of goodies, but still want to support? You are welcome to donate here which will help us buy a new umbrella for our playground!
Starting bid
(valued at $375)
gift certificate for a spa day/daycare stay at barking acres country club up on the Mesa in Arroyo Grande ($120)
Balm,
ear powder,
tick spray,
toys x7,
poop bags,
fresh breath,
treats x3,
tick tweezer,
brush,
wipes,
shampoo,
ear cleaner,
Starting bid
(value $200)
Mayan collective in slo- candlemaking session for one adult and two kids ($120)
Mason bar and kitchen $50 giftcard
a pair of locally made earrings from woven handmade
Starting bid
Valued over $500
• One-night stay in ocean view room at Seacrest Hotel, Pismo Beach
• Old Juan’s Cantina gift card ($50)
• Hive / The Annex gift card ($40)
• Scout Coffee gift card ($25)
• Mr. Pickle’s gift card ($15)
• Bottle of Claiborne & Churchill Pinot Noir
• Splash Cafe Swag
• Local Swag
• 2 Splash Café hot sauce bottles
• Local jerky x 2
• Bag of SLO Roasted Coffee
• 4 Various local BBQ spices
& more local treats!
Starting bid
Don't need a basket full of goodies, but still want to support? You are welcome to donate here which will help us buy a new sand digger for our playground.
Starting bid
Don't need a basket full of goodies, but still want to support? You are welcome to donate here which will help us buy a new umbrella for our playground!
Starting bid
Includes:
Haircut & Wash
Brushes
Product
Clips
Scrunchies
ETC.
Starting bid
Estimated Value over $700
Vespera 1 night stay with $100 dinner included
Two bottle wine bag
Electric wine opener set
2 cotton beach towels
Mesh beach bag
Set of 4 stainless steel wine glasses
2 bottles of wine
Starting bid
(valued $200)
• $100 Gift Card to Palo Mesa
• Palo Mesa Swag
• Oil & Vinegar
• Bottle of Pinot
• Pizza Making Wooden Toy
Starting bid
(valued at $750)
two night stay in Morro Bay at a Airbnb for two people
$50 gift card to Sycamore mineral Springs.
$50 gift card to charcuterie by Gena,
Handmade large cozy blanket,
two heart shaped sunglasses,
massage gun,
two robes,
a set of coffee/tea mugs with tea and honey,
under eye masks,
Bri’s sweet retreat cookies,
Starting bid
(valued $350)
Manicure at Salt And Stone salon in arroyo grande ($60)
haircut, wash and style at LVL salon in Nipomo ($75)
Adara Signature Facial (https://www.adaramedspa.com/facials)
bottle of white wine from Paso
Starting bid
(value $450)
• Ember gift card – $150
• 2 Cal Poly Performing Arts Center tickets
• Peacock Cellars wine tasting for 2
• Bottle of Peacock Cellars wine
• 2 hours complimentary babysitting (Miss Sarah)
• Pottery Barn blanket
• Almond brittle
• Tapple Mini game
Starting bid
Rovr Ice Chest ($300)
Bluetooth speaker
Beach umbrella
Waterproof dry bag
Snack tray
Sun Bum spray
Sun bum 3pack chapstick
Kids sunglasses
2 beach towels
Nuts
Pretzels
Popcorn
2 boxes simple mills crackers
Kids water bottle
Beach tote with water toys
Beach blanket
Starting bid
Beach bag
2 beach chairs
Dry bag
Pretzels
2 beach towels
2 bottles of wine
Kids water bottle
Sand toy set
Sun Bum spray sunscreen
Sun Bum kids sunscreen
After sun body butter
Woman's Beach Hat
Starting bid
(valued $550)
Private dinner up to six people with a three course meal or three dinner meal prep for up to five people and a bottle of red wine from Paso
Starting bid
(Valued $350)
The spa at dolphin Bay 60 minute facial, 30 minute sauna and pool pass/ bottle of dry Gewürztraminer wine
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!